    Home How To Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for March 4, 2023: Chance to win amazing Gloo-Wall skins

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for March 4, 2023: Chance to win amazing Gloo-Wall skins

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for March 4: Do not miss out on costumes, weapon crates, diamonds and more. Know how to claim them.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 04 2023, 09:37 IST
    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for March 4: Win exciting rewards like costumes, weapons, diamonds and more through these redeem codes. (Garena Free Fire)

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for March 4: If you are a squad player and always get into fights over who should rush into an area and attack the enemies first, then you can say goodbye to your worries. Team matches always come with arguments on who will stake the area or hold the fort and often times nobody really wants to do a task that can lead to their elimination. But now, the game has figured out a unique way to solve this problem - Rock Paper Scissor. This new emote will now fairly determine who has to do the dirty laundry for the team. But it can only be found in Faded Wheel where you might have to spend diamonds. If you want these rewards for free, you might have to look into the redeem codes for the day.

    But before that, Garena Free Fire North America Twitter has announced a new game mode. It tweeted. “Time to turn up the heat in Free Fire with Shotgun Blitz mode! Play 3 matches and get 5x Sneaky Clown MP40 Weapon Loot Crates”.

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for March 4

    The redeem codes are 12-digit unique alphanumeric codes which contains special in-game items ranging from costumes, weapons, accessories, diamond vouchers to premium bundles. The codes can be easily claimed at the official Redemption website. These codes are shared daily so you can try your luck over and over again. There is no limit to how many codes you can claim, but one code can only be used once by a player. There are a couple of conditions too.

    First, the codes comes with a validity of 12-18 hours. So, ensure to claim them as soon as you can. And some codes can be restricted to certain region, so they will not work for them. That's why focus on claiming as many codes as you can.

    The game is banned in India but players outside the country can use these codes to get amazing freebies. Check the codes out below.

    MCPW3D28VZD6

    HNC95435FAGJ

    FFCMCPSGC9XZ

    ZZZ76NT3PDSH

    FFCMCPSJ99S3

    FFCMCPSUYUY7E

    XZJZE25WEFJJ

    BR43FMAPYEZZ

    V427K98RUCHZ

    EYH2W3XK8UPG

    FFCMCPSEN5MX

    MCPW2D2WKWF2

    FFAC2YXE6RF2

    FFBBCVQZ4MWA

    FFCMCPSBN9CU

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for March 4: How to get free rewards

    Step 1: Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire redemption page at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

    Step 2: Then log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account details.

    Step 3: Next, copy and paste to redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

    Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will show up for cross-check. Tap on 'OK'.

    Step 5: The codes will be redeemed successfully and you can collect the rewards in the in-game mail section.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 04 Mar, 09:36 IST
