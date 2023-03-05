Garena Free Fire redeem codes for March 5, 2023: Don't miss the chance to grab freebies TODAY

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for March 5, 2023: Garena Free Fire players, you need to hurry! Today is the last day for you to grab the Gloo Wall- Voidborne. All you need to do is top up and get it now. Informing about the same, Garena Free Fire North America tweeted, "Gloo Wall - Voidborne: because sometimes, you just need to block out the haters...with style! Top up and get it now."

The game also informed that players can turn up the heat in Free Fire with Shotgun Blitz mode. Players will have to play 3 matches and get 5x Sneaky Clown MP40 weapon loot crates."Time to turn up the heat in Free Fire with Shotgun Blitz mode! Play 3 matches and get 5x Sneaky Clown MP40 Weapon Loot Crates.. Let's gooo survivors!" another tweet by Gareena Free Fire North America read. Notably, the last day to grab the same is March 12.

Garena Free Fire players now need to hurry and grab these rewards before they expire. Along with these rewards, the game is also providing the players an opportunity to claim ingame items for free. Want to know how? Players can do so by using the daily redeem codes. These codes can be used to claim in-game items like weapons, costumes, among others.

The latest set of redeem codes for today, March 5 is out and is valid for 12-18 hours. Garena Free Fire players will have to submit the code by visiting the redemption website of the game to claim freebies at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. The redeem codes for today have been mentioned below. Players can also check the process to claim the freebies.

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for March 5, 2023:

FF11NJN5YS3E

FF11WFNPP956

MQJWNBVHYAQM

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

W4GPFVK2MR2C

WCMERVCMUSZ9

MSJX8VM25B95

RRQ3SSJTN9UK

FF7MUY4ME6S

SARG886AV5GR

FF1164XNJZ2V

FFICDCTSL5FT

PACJJTUA29UU

FFBCLQ6S7W25

TJ57OSSDN5AP

FFPLUED93XRT

R9UVPEYJOXZX

TFF9VNU6UD9J

HAYATOAVU76V

