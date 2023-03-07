    Trending News

    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14
    5 smartphones to gift on Women’s Day: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and more
    iPhone 14 Pro Max

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home How To Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for March 7, 2023: Exciting Investigator Troop Bundle can be won

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for March 7, 2023: Exciting Investigator Troop Bundle can be won

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for March 7: Check out the latest Garena Free Fire redeem codes and how to redeem them.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 07 2023, 09:27 IST
    How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone
    Free Fire Max
    1/7 Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.  (Garena International)
    However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved.
    2/7 However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved. (Pixabay)
    If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.  
    3/7 If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.   (https://ff.garena.com/)
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    4/7 However, sadly, iPhone users will not be able to do so as it is banned the Apple App Store. Know in the detailed step-by-step guide on How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phones. How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone:  (ff.garena.com)
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    5/7 To download the Garena Free Fire MAX on your Android phone, just open the Play Store with a signed in ID. Now search for Free Fire Max. (Garena International)
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    6/7 After that tap on the “Install” option to download the game. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading.  (Garena Free Fire North America Twitter)
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    7/7 Once it is downloaded, you can start the game by tapping on the Play button or from your home screen.  (ff.garena.com)
    Garena Free Fire
    View all Images
    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for March 7: Follow the step-by-step guide here to claim freebies today. (ff.garena.com)

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for March 7: The Garena Free Fire players must know that they require diamonds, weapons and characters to survive in the battle royal game. All of these can be bought by paying real cash, however, you can get it for free with today's redeem codes. The game itself issues daily redeem codes everyday to offer interesting rewards. It's one of the most inexpensive ways to get the weapons, skins and character upgrades. The game also keeps announcing rewards schemes and tournaments to offer these in-game items for free.

    But before that, Garena Free Fire North America Twitter has a big announcement for all the players. It tweeted. “Want to customise your Free Fire experience? Complete our Room Card survival missions throughout this week and win big! Play with your friends and enjoy custom matches that suit your style”.

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for March 7

    These redeem codes are shared by Free Fire developers on a daily basis. These are unique 12-digit alphanumeric codes where each code contains a special in-game item ranging from free diamonds, particular skin for skateboard, backpack, gloo walls and more, costumes as well as premium bundles. All you need to do to claim them is to go to the official redemption website and submit the codes. The entire process has been explained below.

    There are some rules you must know as well. There is no limit to how many codes a player can claim, however, one code can only be claimed once per player. These codes stay active for 12-18 hours and after that they expire. So, ensure to claim them early. Finally, some of these codes are region-restricted and may not work for you. To avoid this, just redeem as many codes as possible.

    Although the game is banned in India, players from other countries can redeem them. Check today's codes below.

    FF7MUY4ME6SC

    4ST1ZTBE2RP9

    X99TK56XDJ4X

    FFCMCPSJ99S3

    MCPW3D28VZD6

    ZZZ76NT3PDSH

    XZJZE25WEFJJ

    V427K98RUCHZ

    B3G7A22TWDR7X

    6KWMFJVMQQYG

    3IBBMSL7AK8G

    J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

    GCNVA2PDRGRZ

    4ST1ZTBE2RP9

    FFCMCPSUYUY7E

    EYH2W3XK8UPG

    UVX9PYZV54AC

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for March 7: How to get free rewards

    Step 1: Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire redemption page at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

    Step 2: Then log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account details.

    Step 3: Next, copy and paste to redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

    Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will show up for cross-check. Tap on 'OK'.

    Step 5: The codes will be redeemed successfully and you can collect the rewards in the in-game mail section.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 07 Mar, 09:26 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    How to check iPhone battery health and when to replace it
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheat codes
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheats: List of EVERY GTA V cheat codes you will need
    Google Pay
    Making UPI payments? Know your bank's limit; SBI, HDFC to ICICI, Google Pay releases full list
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Happy Holi! How to take beautiful photos with iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max 48MP camera
    Smartphone
    5 Best hidden features Android users should know about

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately

    Trending Stories

    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    5 smartphones to gift on Women’s Day: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and more
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    Pokemon Sleep
    Catching Pokemon in dreams? First look for Pokemon Sleep game is Out; Check it now
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheat codes
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheats: List of EVERY GTA V cheat codes you will need
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    PlayStation Plus March 2023 games
    PlayStation Plus March 2023 Games: Battlefield 2042, Minecraft Dungeons more for FREE