Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 10: Gain gameplay advantage with free rewards!

Check out the latest Garena Free Fire redeem codes and know how to redeem them.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 10 2023, 06:59 IST
There's a huge bonus for Garena Free Fire players as developers of the game are giving away amazing rewards through the Tactical Mom event which is live until May 14! Players have the chance to grab rewards like Carpet Print Parachute, Grenade-Navy Festivit, and Magic Feathers Backpack. To obtain them, Garena Free Fire players just need to collect the event tokens and exchange them for these rewards.

Apart from this, Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 10 have also been released. Players can grab the chance to win amazing bundles, skins, emotes, prizes, weapons, diamonds and more by claiming these redeem codes.

The codes come with an expiry time of 12-18 hours; therefore, players will have to redeem them as early as possible. Check out the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes here.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 10

  1. V427K98RUCHZ
  2. MCPW2D1U3XA3
  3. FFAC2YXE6RF2
  4. FFCMCPSBN9CU
  5. FFBBCVQZ4MWA
  6. BR43FMAPYEZZ
  7. NPYFATT3HGSQ
  8. FFCMCPSGC9XZ
  9. MCPW2D2WKWF2
  10. ZZZ76NT3PDSH
  11. FFCMCPSEN5MX
  12. HNC95435FAGJ

Garena Free Fire: How to claim free rewards

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, login through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

First Published Date: 10 May, 06:59 IST
