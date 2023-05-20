Home How To Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for May 20, 2023: Chance to win rare bundles, diamonds and more

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for May 20, 2023: Chance to win rare bundles, diamonds and more

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for May 20, 2023: These codes only have a validity of 12-18 hours. Claim them now to get your rewards.

How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone
Free Fire Max
1/7 Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.  (Garena International)
However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved.
2/7 However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved. (Pixabay)
If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.  
3/7 If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.   (https://ff.garena.com/)
Garena Free Fire MAX
4/7 However, sadly, iPhone users will not be able to do so as it is banned the Apple App Store. Know in the detailed step-by-step guide on How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phones. How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone:  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire MAX
5/7 To download the Garena Free Fire MAX on your Android phone, just open the Play Store with a signed in ID. Now search for Free Fire Max. (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire MAX
6/7 After that tap on the “Install” option to download the game. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading.  (Garena Free Fire North America Twitter)
Garena Free Fire MAX
7/7 Once it is downloaded, you can start the game by tapping on the Play button or from your home screen.  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire
View all Images
Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for May 20, 2023: These codes will help you get freebies like costumes, weapon skins, parachutes, bundles, diamond vouchers and more. (Garena Free Fire)

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for May 20, 2023: The right way to progress through a game like Free Fire is to unlock all the characters and max them out to have an advantage. And all this while, keep pushing your ranking as much as possible. But every once in a while, we face a plateau that seems just too difficult to break. If you have reached a point like that in the game, maybe it is time for you to do things differently. If you are out of ideas, then you can simply check out many of the YouTube or Twitch streamers to learn their tactics and apply them in the game. Just remember never to give up. And to keep your spirits high, you should claim today's redeem codes and get some cool freebies. Details for that have been provided below.

But before we go there, here's the big announcement of the day from Garena Free Fire North America Twitter. The tweet says. “Complete Project Crimson missions in Free Fire for awesome rewards! Unlock Rotborne grenade, Colorful Guitar backpack, Scoped-In headpic and banner, and upgrade tokens for Legendary Scorpio. Join the battle now and claim your cool collections”.

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for May 20

These redeem codes are shared by the developers as a token of appreciation for the community. These are unique, 12-digit long alphanumeric codes where each one offers a mystery reward. These rewards can be any cosmetic items available in the game or even free diamonds. To claim these codes, all you have to do is to go to the official redemption website. Details have been provided at the end.

While there is no upper limit to how many codes you can redeem, a particular code cannot be redeemed by a player twice. These codes have an expiration period of 12-18 hours, so make sure to grab them early. Finally, some of these codes can be restricted to particular regions and so it may not work for you. To avoid this, claim as many codes as you can.

Although the game is banned in India, players from other countries can still redeem them. Check the redeem codes below.

  1. FFTHTFYJAQ6R23F
  2. F4VRBJVUIYTFVBE
  3. F4NM5K6YIHU7Y6F
  4. FTGDVBSNMEJKO5
  5. FF9UYHJGMVCLDO
  6. FEIUYH5GB6Y7NU
  7. FMJLNOBIV8U7Y6
  8. FT5SRDFV4N5M6
  9. FKYLOHI8UBVYHJ
  10. FSK7OE4IU5TGJB
  11. FUY6ST5REFGRBT
  12. FFYTJHFTYHTYHR

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for May 20: How to get free rewards

Step 1: Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire redemption page at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Then log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account details.

Step 3: Next, copy and paste to redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will show up for cross-check. Tap on 'OK'.

Step 5: The codes will be redeemed successfully and you can collect the rewards in the in-game mail section.

First Published Date: 20 May, 06:57 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets