Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 31: Grab free weapons, pets and more

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 31: In Garena Free Fire, a maximum of 50 players are allowed to play a 10-minute round and the one who survives till last becomes the winner. Although it was banned by the Government of India due to security concerns, it is still a hugely popular game globally with a player base in millions around the world. To keep the players engaged, the developers of Garena Free Fire give out freebies through redeem codes for players to redeem. Players can grab the chance to win amazing bundles, prizes, weapons, diamonds, skins, emotes and more!

Before that, players can take a look at what's in store for them in this week's agenda! Garena North America tweeted, “The Weekly Agenda is here! It's time to shout BOOYAH! with the new Comic Chaos Pass. Seize the opportunity to acquire Orion and pets with gold. Don't miss the arrival of the new patch on May 31st”.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 31

In Garena Free Fire, players need to get in-game characters and items like weapons and others to survive longer in the game. These items and characters can be purchased via in-game currency. You can also acquire it by spending real cash. However, if you don't want to spend money, there are some alternative methods like daily redeem codes that are released by the game itself.

Redeem codes are a great way to grab freebies like loot boxes, characters, skins, emotes, weapons and more. With each code, players can redeem one exclusive reward.

The codes come with an expiry time of 12-18 hours; therefore, players will have to redeem them as early as possible. Check out the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes below.

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

MCPW3D28VZD6

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

XZJZE25WEFJJ

V427K98RUCHZ

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

EYH2W3XK8UPG

UVX9PYZV54AC

BR43FMAPYEZZ

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 31: How to grab amazing rewards for free

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, login through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.