Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for May 5: Get these terrific rewards for FREE!

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for May 5: Garena Free Fire has a large and active community, with millions of players from around the world. This community is extremely supportive, with players often forming clans and working together to achieve their goals. To keep players engaged, the developers of the game have revealed exciting rewards which can be obtained using the faded wheel. Players can grab the Shinjuku Influencer Bundle as well as the cool iced Glare Backpack and the Cyber Bunnies skyboard until May 9!

The official Twitter account of Garena North America tweeted, “Don't miss out on the Shinjuku Influencer Bundle from the faded wheel Also, get a chance to win the cool iced Glare Backpack and ride the skies with the Cyber Bunnies skyboard.”

Garena Free Fire players must know that they require diamonds, weapons and characters to survive in the battle royal game. All of these can be bought by paying real cash; however, you can get it for free with today's redeem codes. The game itself issues daily redeem codes every day to offer interesting rewards. It's one of the most inexpensive ways to get the weapons, skins and character upgrades. Though the game is banned in India, players from outside India can access these codes and redeem rewards.

Once the Garena Free Fire codes are redeemed, the rewards and gifts are transferred to the vault tab of the game lobby and gold and diamonds are credited to the account wallet within 24 hours.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for May 5

FF11NJN5YS3E

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

W0JJAFV3TU5E

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FF10GCGXRNHY

SARG886AV5GR

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF119MB3PFA5

FF11DAKX4WHV

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FF11WFNPP956

ZYPPXWRWIAHD

FF10617KGUF9

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for May 5: How to redeem codes

Step 1:

Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire redemption page at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2:

Then log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account details.

Step 3:

Next, copy and paste to redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4:

After the confirmation, a dialogue box will show up for cross-check. Tap on 'OK'.

Step 5:

The codes will be redeemed successfully, and you can collect the rewards in the in-game mail section.