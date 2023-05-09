Garena Free Fire redeem codes for May 9, 2023: Claim free Navy Festivity Grenade this way

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for May 9, 2023: Players have a chance to nab free Navy Festivity Grenade today. However, there is nothing to panic as you can claim it until May 10. But, make sure you do not miss the opportunity. In order to get the grenade, players will have to eliminate 30 enemies. Informing the same Garena Free Fire North America tweeted, "Play Free Fire and eliminate 30 enemies to claim your free Navy Festivity Grenade! The event runs from now until May 10th. Don't miss out!"

Apart from the grenade, players can also get the Timbered Blooms Bundle at the Flaming store with a first spin discount for only three diamonds. The offer is valid till May 14th. "Don't miss out on the Timbered Blooms Bundle! Get it now at the Flaming store with a first-spin discount for only 3 diamonds.. Hurry, this offer ends on May 14th," another tweet by Garena Free Fire North America stated.

Meanwhile, players who are not willing to participate in the events can take advantage of the latest set of redeem codes released today to grab the freebies. The redeem codes can be checked below and can help you claim the in-game items like costumes, weapons, and more for free. The redeem codes will be valid for 12-18 hours.

Garena Free Fire players will have to submit the code by visiting the redemption website of the game to claim freebies at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Players can also check the process to claim the freebies below.

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for May 9, 2023:

FFCMCPSJ99S3 XZJZE25WEFJJ V427K98RUCHZ MCPW2D1U3XA3 FFAC2YXE6RF2 FFCMCPSBN9CU BR43FMAPYEZZ NPYFATT3HGSQ FFCMCPSGC9XZ MCPW2D2WKWF2 ZZZ76NT3PDSH FFCMCPSEN5MX HNC95435FAGJ 6KWMFJVMQQYG FFCMCPSUYUY7E MCPW3D28VZD6 EYH2W3XK8UPG

How to use Garena Free Fire redeem codes for May 9, 2023

Step 1: Go to the official Garena Free Fire redemption website by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Then login with your Facebook, Apple, Google, Twitter, HUAWEI or VK ID.

Step 3: Copy any of the above mentioned redeem codes into the text box provided on the website.

Step 4: Double check on the dialogue box and then click on 'OK'.

Step 5: The process is now complete and the reward is yours. However, if anyhow the redemption bid fails, you will be informed about the same via an email.