Google Gemini lets users create images from text prompts; Know how it's done

Google's AI chatbot Bard has now been renamed Gemini, which matches the name of its new multimodal model. In the process Gemini itself has now received new capabilities for users to find all the required AI features in one place. With Google Gemini, users can now generate images with text prompts. Gemini, which is powered by Imagen 2 model, enables the tool to generate high-quality images that match the user's prompt. Just like any other AI image generation tool, Gemini also requires detailed prompts to generate AI images. Know how to use Google Gemini for AI image generation.

How to use Google Gemini to create images

To use Gemini, One must have a Google account to begin the sign-in process. Therefore, first, create a Google account.

If you already have a Google account, go to the Gemini website which is gemini.google.com and sign up for a free account.

After signing in, you will be directed to the main page of Gemini where you can ask anything to the AI chatbot.

Now, to generate an AI image, you will have to write a text prompt on the chat box such as “Create an image of a dog playing with a ball.”

Once Gemini understands your given prompt, it will generate AI images in a few seconds from which you can download the ones you like.

You can also click the “Generate more” if you want more image options to choose from. Gemini will then provide you with more new sets of images based on your prompt.

You can also ask Gemini to create the images in various styles and add new objects or color to the images.

We are on WhatsApp Channels. Click to join.

Note that Gemini's image generation feature is not available in all regions. You can access the AI-image generation feature in US, Australia and New Zealand. Additionally, Google has also introduced a Gemini app in a few locations and it will be made available globally as well for users to utilize the power of AI. The Gemini tool also consists of a “Gemini Advance” which comes with additional AI features and capabilities. However, the advance version requires the user to opt for the monthly subscription models based on their usage. Google is constantly working to enhance Gemini's capabilities to satisfy users' needs and reduce the tiresome day-to-day tasks.

Also, read other top stories today:

Sam Altman says he does not like ChatGPT name! Calls it horrible. So, if you are entering the world of AI, make sure you name your chatbot properly. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here.

Big Tech Crackdown Evaded! Apple's iMessage and Microsoft's Bing search engine, Edge web browser and Advertising service will avoid strict new European Union rules reining in Big Tech platforms. Read more about it here.

Love Based on Financial Status? One of the few online dating moves that still makes people squeamish is filtering prospective partners based on financial status, and sites such as Millionaire Match emphasize prioritizing money. Know all about it here.