Icon
Home How To Google Gemini Ultra AI unveiled; your Google Bard experience set to improve; know how

Google Gemini Ultra AI unveiled; your Google Bard experience set to improve; know how

Google has launched Gemini AI, its next-generation foundation model. The company claims its top-of-the-line version, called, Gemini Ultra, can even outperform human experts as well as ChatGPT! Know all about the Google Gemini Ultra AI and how it improves Google Bard.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 07 2023, 17:14 IST
Icon
Want to boost your productivity at work? Check out these top 5 AI tools
Google Bard
1/5 Notion AI: It is the best organizing tool for working professionals as it enables them to create notes, to-do lists, manage projects, manage calendars, and more. It is also integrated with artificial intelligence which enables users to improve their writing skills, summarize notes, help brainstorm and create mind maps. Note that it's a subscription-based tool that has a monthly plan of $10. (Pexels)
Google Bard
2/5 ChatGPT: It is a generative AI tool which is built on a large language model (LLM). It enables users to generate unique ideas and create content for their business such as articles, blogs, facts, quotes, and more. It can also be utilized for grammar checks and proofreading. With ChatGPT you can save a lot of time and work on tasks that have higher importance to improve productivity. (Pexels)
Google Bard
3/5 Vimcal: It is an AI-based calendar tool that enables users to manage their time efficiently. Users can easily command the tool for scheduling appointments, meetings, and events. The tool states that it can save you 3 hours per week. This tool can come in handy for professionals who have tons of meetings and occasions to attend on a daily basis. (Pexels)
Google Bard
4/5 Superhuman: It is an AI-powered emailing tool that can be integrated into Gmail and Outlook. It helps professionals to be more productive by being fast and responsive while sending stressful emails. It can write your emails with speed in a most human manner. It also enables users to distinguish important emails. The AI emailing tool claims to save 4 hours per week. (Pexels)
Google Bard
5/5 Google Sheets AI: Google has integrated AI into its G-suite tools that have various automation features. The AI tool can help users organize their data sheet with simple commands such as “Planning a sales kick-off event”. You just need to turn on the “Help me organize” prompt to access its features. (Pexels)
Google Bard
icon View all Images
Gemini Ultra is Google’s latest AI model, and it will power a new version of Google Bard. Know all about it. (Google)

The artificial intelligence (AI) race is heating up, with the world's biggest tech companies making efforts to rapidly advance this technology. With OpenAI's GPT being extremely popular, Google has now launched its next-generation foundation model called Gemini. It has been launched in three sizes - Nano, Pro, and Ultra. While the Gemini Nano model can run natively on Android devices such as Google Pixel phone, the Gemini Pro has been integrated into Google Bard, the company's own AI chatbot. On the other hand, the Gemini Ultra is the top-of-the-line version. Google claims it is even more powerful than ChatGPT and is the most powerful Large Language Model (LLM) ever created. Know all about the Google Gemini Ultra AI.

Google Gemini Ultra: Details

According to Google, Gemini Ultra is its most capable and advanced AI model which is meant for highly complex tasks. It has been developed by Google DeepMind in collaboration with other teams including Google Research. It was built from the ground up to be multimodal, which means it can generalize and seamlessly understand, operate across, and combine different types of information including text, code, audio, image, and video. Google says Gemini was trained on AI-optimized infrastructure using its in-house designed Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) v4 and v5e. It is efficiently serveable at scale on TPU accelerators due to the Gemini architecture.

How will Gemini Ultra improve your Google Bard experience?

Google has already integrated Gemini Pro into Bard and it improves various aspects of the AI chatbot including understanding, summarizing, reasoning, coding, and planning. You can already try out Gemini-powered Bard with text-based prompts in more than 170 countries. The company says that support for other modalities will arrive soon.

Google has also announced that it will launch a new version of Google Bard called “Bard Advanced”. It will be powered by the Gemini Ultra AI model and it can act upon information in various forms, including text, images, audio, video and code.

Google says “One of the first ways you'll be able to try Gemini Ultra is through Bard Advanced, a new, cutting-edge AI experience in Bard that gives you access to our best models and capabilities. We're currently completing extensive safety checks and will launch a trusted tester program soon before opening Bard Advanced up to more people early next year.”

.Gemini vs GPT-4: Which is better? 

Google has tested its benchmarks against those of OpenAI's GPT-4, and the company claims that Gemini Ultra has defeated OpenAI's LLM in 30 out of 32 benchmarks. The benchmarks include massive multitask language understanding, reasoning, reading comprehension, commonsense reasoning, and Python code generation.

In a blog post, Google said, “We've been rigorously testing our Gemini models and evaluating their performance on a wide variety of tasks. From natural image, audio, and video understanding to mathematical reasoning, Gemini Ultra's performance exceeds current state-of-the-art results on 30 of the 32 widely-used academic benchmarks used in large language model (LLM) research and development”.

The first and the most significant one was MMLU (massive multitask language understanding), which uses a combination of 57 subjects such as math, physics, history, law, medicine, and ethics to test both world knowledge and problem-solving abilities. As per the company, Gemini Ultra became the first model to outperform human experts with a score of 90.0 percent. GPT-4, in comparison, scored 86.4 percent.

Gemini Ultra was also ahead in Big-Bench Hard (multistep reasoning) and DROP (reading comprehension) benchmarks under the Reasoning umbrella where it scored 83.6 percent and 82.4 percent respectively, compared to GPT-4's 83.1 and 80.9 percent scores.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 07 Dec, 17:13 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Midjourney
How to create Midjourney prompts: Know top 5 tips to master this AI image generation tool
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23 camera hacks: Take selfies with palm gestures and voice commands; know how
Messages app
Tired of getting spam texts on your Apple iPhone? Know how to block them
iPhone
iPhone photography tips: Master exposure control for stunning image quality - check guide
Samsung Galaxy S23
Lost your Samsung smartphone? Track it down quickly with the Find My Mobile feature

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA
Amazing! GTA 6 trailer breaks viewership record on YouTube even after the leak
GTA 6
Grand Theft Auto VI: What we learned from the trailer - 5 GTA 6 Questions Answered
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer release: 5 things we learned from the first Grand Theft Auto 6 preview
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer is OUT; The first female protagonist, Vice City setting to launch date - know all about it
Fortnite
Fortnite Chapter 5 unveils LEGO skins, Peter Griffin, and more in "Underground" season
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon