Google Slides is getting a highly requested feature at last; Will support GIFs now

Google Slides is the company's presentation program, which rivals Microsoft's Powerpoint and Apple's Keynote. The Google counterpart has quite an intuitive interface, which made it quite popular among its regular Workspace user base. From templates to adding media, all could be done with a few quick clicks. However, there was still something users had long been asking for — GIFs. Now, much to the joy of users, Google has finally decided to add GIFs and stickers to Slides, and the best part is it will also be available to all the free individual accounts.

Google posted a short update on its Workspace blog and said, “Starting today, we're bringing GIFs and stickers directly into Google Slides. GIFs and stickers empower you to build visual, dynamic, and creative presentations that help you connect with your audience in Slides”.

Google Slides gets GIFs

The blog post also had a video to explain how the feature will work. When users go to the Images option in Insert, it will now show a ‘GIFs and Stickers' option, which will open a side panel. The side panel will come with a search bar where users can search for GIFs and stickers. These can then be directly picked and added to the slide you're working on. You can resize them, reposition them, and make the edits you can to any other media format.

Google has also mentioned that there is no admin control for this feature, meaning your organization cannot block it, and you won't have to wait for the admin's permission before using it. Additionally, this feature will be available for both Workspace users and individual users.

To add GIFs to your slides, create a new presentation or open an existing presentation > go to Insert > Image > GIFs and stickers > search for GIFs and/or stickers > click on one or several to insert into slides.

Gradual roll-out of the feature has started since November 6, but a wider roll-out will take place from November 28. Google has said it can take up to 15 days after the roll-out for the feature to be visible.