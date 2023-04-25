GT vs MI Live Streaming Today: Where to Watch TATA IPL 2023 Gujarat vs Mumbai Live Score Online

GT vs MI TATA IPL 2023 Live Score Today: Today's TATA IPL 2023 match takes place between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians, both of which have had a contrasting start to this season's IPL. GT currently occupy 4th place in the TATA IPL 2023 table with 8 points on the board, having won 4 games out of 6. On the other hand, MI have won just 3 out of 6 matches so far and are 7th place with 6 points.

If you are looking forward to today's face-off, then know when and how to catch the GT vs MI TATA IPL 2023 match online.

TATA IPL 2023 GT vs MI Live: Time and Venue

The match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The GT vs MI match will begin at 7:30 PM IST today, April 25.

TATA IPL 2023 GT vs MI Live: Where to watch

The Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians match will be streamed live online along with the Live TV broadcast. To watch it on television, fans can switch to Star Sports Network channels which will be broadcasting the game. To watch live streaming online, users can go to the Jio Cinema app. The best part is that you don't have to pay for the subscription of the app as it will be streaming for free in India.

GT vs MI: Squads

Gujarat Titans (GT) Squad: Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Kane Williamson, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma.

Mumbai Indians (MI) Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Vishnu Vinod, Tristan Stubbs, Piyush Chawla, Nehal Wadera, Jofra Archer, Cameron Green, Shams Mulani, Tim David, Dewald Brevis, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Akash Madhwal, Duan Jansen, Raghav Goyal, Sandeep Warrier, Jason Behrendorff, Arjun Tendulkar, Riley Meredith.