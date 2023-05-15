Home How To GT vs SRH Live Streaming Today: Where to Watch TATA IPL 2023 Gujarat vs Hyderabad Live Score Online

GT vs SRH Live Streaming Today: Where to Watch TATA IPL 2023 Gujarat vs Hyderabad Live Score Online

Gujarat Titans face off against Sunrisers Hyderabad in today’s TATA IPL 2023 match. Know when, where, and how to watch GT vs SRH IPL 2023 match online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 15 2023, 15:13 IST
TATA IPL 2023 GT vs SRH
Know where to watch TATA IPL 2023 GT vs SRH online. (PTI)
TATA IPL 2023 GT vs SRH
Know where to watch TATA IPL 2023 GT vs SRH online. (PTI)

GT vs SRH TATA IPL 2023 Live Score Today: Two breathtaking matches have taken place in the last two days. On Saturday, Punjab Kings defeated Delhi Capitals with a stunning bowling performance while on Sunday, Royal Challengers Bangalore restricted Rajasthan Royals' run chase to just 59 runs. Today, table toppers Gujarat Titans come up against a struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad team which languishes in 9th place.

If you are looking forward to today's face-off, then know when and how to catch the GT vs SRH TATA IPL 2023 match online.

TATA IPL 2023 GT vs SRH Live: Time and Venue

The match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The GT vs SRH match will begin at 7:30 PM IST today, May 15.

TATA IPL 2023 GT vs SRH Live: Where to watch

The Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad match will be streamed live online along with the Live TV broadcast. To watch it on television, fans can switch to Star Sports Network channels which will be broadcasting the game.

To watch live streaming online, users can go to the Jio Cinema app. The best part is that you don't have to pay for the subscription of the app as it will be streaming for free in India.

TATA IPL 2023 GT vs SRH Live: Squads

Gujarat Titans (GT) Squad: Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Kane Williamson, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Squad: Aiden Markram (C), Harry Brook, Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Vivrant Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Upendra Yadav, Heinrich Klaasen, Glenn Phillips, Samarth Vyas, Mayank Dagar, Sanvir Singh, Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhishek Sharma, T Natarajan, Adil Rashid, Kartik Tyagi, mran Malik, Akeal Hosein, Mayank Markande.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 15 May, 15:10 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
These top 5 tips will turn you into an iPhone typing wizard; it's easy, just do it this way
Transcription apps
Writing on the go? Check out the top 3 speech to text apps you must try out
Truecaller
TrueCaller SMS filter on your iPhone will kill spam! Just do this
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Love photography? Know how to use iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max 48MP camera
iPhone camera
iPhone has secret feature to capture fascinating light trails! Use it THIS way

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Google
Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
Google Search vs Google Bard
Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
Google Map
Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
keep up with tech

Gaming

Zelda
Gamers rush to get Nintendo's new 'Zelda' after 6-year wait
Zelda
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is HERE; Check this out before you begin playing
“Internet gaming has stepped up with new advancements like computer-based intelligence, ML, and Data Science,” says Mihir Sanchala.
National Technology Day: How AI is revolutionizing online gaming, PlayerzPot's Mihir Sanchala explains
The new titles include WHAT THE CAR?, TMNT Splintered Fate, Disney SpellStruck, and Cityscapes: Sim Builder, all of which are only available on Apple Arcade.
What The Car?, TMNT Splintered Fate to Disney SpellStruck, Apple launches 20 new games for Apple Arcade
GTA V
GTA V Tips: How to make money to purchase vehicles, weapons, properties and more

    Trending News

    Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
    Google
    Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
    Google Search vs Google Bard
    Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
    Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
    Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
    Google Map
    AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
    artificial-intelligence-7934465__480

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets