GT vs SRH Live Streaming Today: Where to Watch TATA IPL 2023 Gujarat vs Hyderabad Live Score Online

GT vs SRH TATA IPL 2023 Live Score Today: Two breathtaking matches have taken place in the last two days. On Saturday, Punjab Kings defeated Delhi Capitals with a stunning bowling performance while on Sunday, Royal Challengers Bangalore restricted Rajasthan Royals' run chase to just 59 runs. Today, table toppers Gujarat Titans come up against a struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad team which languishes in 9th place.

If you are looking forward to today's face-off, then know when and how to catch the GT vs SRH TATA IPL 2023 match online.

TATA IPL 2023 GT vs SRH Live: Time and Venue

The match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The GT vs SRH match will begin at 7:30 PM IST today, May 15.

TATA IPL 2023 GT vs SRH Live: Where to watch

The Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad match will be streamed live online along with the Live TV broadcast. To watch it on television, fans can switch to Star Sports Network channels which will be broadcasting the game.

To watch live streaming online, users can go to the Jio Cinema app. The best part is that you don't have to pay for the subscription of the app as it will be streaming for free in India.

TATA IPL 2023 GT vs SRH Live: Squads

Gujarat Titans (GT) Squad: Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Kane Williamson, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Squad: Aiden Markram (C), Harry Brook, Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Vivrant Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Upendra Yadav, Heinrich Klaasen, Glenn Phillips, Samarth Vyas, Mayank Dagar, Sanvir Singh, Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhishek Sharma, T Natarajan, Adil Rashid, Kartik Tyagi, mran Malik, Akeal Hosein, Mayank Markande.