Have iPhone 15? Now, create your own Contact Poster; know how to

Have iPhone 15? Now, create your own Contact Poster; know how to

Contact Poster feature allows iPhone users to create a personalized digital calling card using images, colors, and text.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 10 2023, 19:28 IST
iPhone 15 Plus in Photos: Gets the Dynamic Island makeover
iOS 17 Contact Poster
1/5 The iPhone 15 Plus gets the same 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display as its predecessor, although the peak brightness has now been bumped up to a staggering 2000 nits, which is super useful especially outdoors. However, it still sticks with the 60Hz refresh rate. Therefore, the lack of ProMotion is a bummer. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
image caption
2/5 Finally! Apple has got rid of the notch and brought the Dynamic Island, which debuted with the iPhone 14 Pro models, to the iPhone 15 Plus. It is a nifty little feature that is useful when you’re streaming music, navigating routes, ordering food, or doing all of those things simultaneously. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
image caption
3/5 The shiny glass at the back is no more, and the iPhone 15 Plus now gets a new soft, matte finish which is less of a fingerprint magnet. While the smartphone’s design is almost identical to its predecessor, it now gets slightly rounded edges which makes it far more comfortable to hold for longer periods. And yes, the iconic mute switch is still here on the iPhone 15 Plus. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
image caption
4/5 Lightning is officially dead! After years of resisting peer pressure, Apple has finally adopted USB Type-C, complying with the EU’s new regulations. But we’re not complaining. Apple has provided a nice, braided cable with the iPhone 15 Plus, although the charging speed is still limited to 20W. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
image caption
5/5 One of the main changes this year is the camera system. After a couple of generations featuring the same 12MP camera, Apple has finally brought the 48MP camera to the iPhone 15 Plus, and the difference is instantly noticeable, with well-detailed images. With the new Smart HDR 5, photos are now well-balanced with good exposure. Stay tuned for some amazing snapshots in our full review which comes out soon! (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
iOS 17 Contact Poster
This feature not only allows for customization but also enhances the overall calling experience by making it more personal and visually engaging. (Apple)

With the release of iOS 17, Apple has unveiled a range of exciting features. It was just released after the launch of the iPhone 15 during the Apple event. Recent iOS17 features have impressed Apple enthusiasts with their elements of fun and utility. One of the stand-out features of iOS17 is the Contact Poster. Know all about this new feature and learn how to use it to impress anyone who calls you:

Contact poster

Contact Poster feature allows iPhone users to create a personalized digital calling card using images, colors, and text. According to a report by The Verge, when you call someone using an iPhone with your own iPhone, and your name is saved in their contacts, your Contact Poster will appear on their screen. This replaces the small notification and thumbnail picture that used to be displayed. You can also use photos and emoji to customize your Contact Poster, which appears on a person's iPhone when you call them.

Creating and Editing Your Contact Photo and Poster

Setting or editing your contact photo and poster is a simple process:

Open the Contacts App: Start by launching the Contacts app on your iPhone.

Access Your Card: Tap on "My Card" at the top of the screen. This will bring up your contact details.

Edit Your Name: If needed, tap on your name to edit how you want it to appear to others.

Create or Select a Poster: Tap "Edit" to pick an existing poster from a gallery of templates or create a new one from scratch. This is where your creativity can shine.

Enable Name & Photo Sharing: Scroll to the bottom of the screen and toggle on "Name & Photo Sharing." This step is essential to start sharing your contact photo and poster with others.

Choose Sharing Settings: You have the option to share your Contact Poster automatically with "Contacts Only" or select "Always Ask." Choosing "Always Ask" prompts you for permission before sharing your name, photo, and poster with anyone you're communicating with.

In a world where digital interactions are increasingly common, Apple's Contact Poster in iOS 17 adds a touch of individuality and creativity, making it more enjoyable.

First Published Date: 10 Oct, 19:28 IST
