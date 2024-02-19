How parents with Apple iPhones can keep tabs on their Android phone-toting kids

In today's world, it has become necessary for parents to provide their children with smartphones for various reasons and one of them is to keep track of their safety. However, providing smartphones to children comes with lots of responsibilities as parents also have to restrict the usage of certain apps, websites, and content they consume, apart from the number of hours they spend on these devices. However, it gets tough to restrict children's smartphone usage when they own an Android device and parents have an iPhone. However, there is no need to worry as parents can also restrict their children Android's device usage from their iPhones and that can be done via the Google Family Link, which is available on the Apple App Store. Know more about how the Google Family Link works on an Apple iPhone.

What is Google Family Link?

Google Family Link is a parental control app that helps them restrict some of their children's smartphone activity. It enables parents to set screen time limits, filter content, apps, and understand how their family spend time online. It encourages children to develop healthy digital habits and use smartphone devices as required. The app also helps parents to keep track of their children's location and get notifications and alerts when they start to from one location to another. Additionally, parents can set their child's account and data settings to protect their personal information. Know how the Google Family Link can be set up on an Apple iPhone.

How to set up Google Family Link on iPhone

On your iPhone, download the Google Family Link from the App Store.

Create your and your children's Google accounts.

Now, on your child's phone, go to settings and locate Google, there you will find “parental control”

After setting up the app, you will be asked to set it up for children or teens.

Then simply link your Google account by adding your email address and password.

The app will then explain in detail about the Family Link's Supervision feature where you have to agree with the terms and conditions.

The app will link your and your child's device.

Start to restrict apps and content and limitation to your child's device for safe usage.

Review the settings and now you can manage your child's Android device from your iPhone.

You can change and manage these parental control features anytime from your iPhone device. This will give you more control over how your child will be using the smartphone going forward.

Also, read other top stories today:

Bhai gets things done in India? Carl Pei dons ‘Bhai' moniker ahead of Nothing Phone 2a launch, gets Elon Musk, Perplexity CEO involved too. Read all about it here.

Improving @work! Looking for an impactful work management tool to increase team productivity? Know how Smartsheet can help empower teams with effective collaboration tools. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here.

Latest iPhone available at big discount! Within just a few months of launch, the Apple iPhone 15 is available with a massive discount. Check it out here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!