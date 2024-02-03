 Hypercontext app: 5 ways this AI-powered tool supercharges task management, goal-setting | How-to
Hypercontext app: 5 ways this AI-powered tool supercharges task management, goal-setting

Check out this AI-powered task management and goal-setting app called Hypercontext and how it benefits users.

Updated on: Feb 03 2024, 15:25 IST
Know all about the Hypercontext app. (Pexels)

Are you managing a number of teams and members within a project and looking for an effective tool to manage tasks and goal setting? Then we have an all-in-one tool called Hypercontext which is powered by AI. The app helps teams to achieve project goals with effective collaboration and it will keep all your work in one place including tasks, and team members. Project goals, communication tools, and much more to maintain a healthy work environment. This app will be perfect for managers and or a large-sized team so everyone can stay on track and know what needs to be done to achieve the desired goals. Know more about the Hypercontext app and how the tool benefits users in goal setting and effective task management.

What is Hypercontext app?

Hypercontext is a team and task management app which enables users to keep track of their tasks, goals, and progress and it helps provide indepth feedback and review. The tool is powered by AI which enables users to analyze agendas in terms of project, work, communication, etc and provides suggestions. Additionally, it suggests conversation materials to start a healthy conversation. The Hypercontext app consists of various features which will not require users to switch between various apps. Know how the AI-powered productivity app benefits users.

5 ways Hypercontext app benefits users in effective task management and more

  • Hypertext app provides one-on-one chat functionality where team members can effectively communicate and collaborate for work related queries. It enables teams to share ideas, plans, notes, etc with one another.
  • The app enables users to create meeting agendas with detailed minutes along with next steps such as follow-ups, action items, etc.
  • With Hypercontext, users can create detailed goals and OKRs for the project. It enables users to create individual as well as team goals including expectations and results. It says, “ add milestones, deadlines, and access over 300 goal examples to set your team up for success every week, month, quarter, and year. “
  • The Hypercontext app enables users to manage performance reviews with the app's automatic performance reporting data. It tracks team member's productivity and how they spend their time working hours including the number of hours they have attended meetings.
  • It also has an AI insight and feature highlights management blindspots with insights based on your agenda items. It also analyzes your agenda items and visualizes what conversations.

These are some of the app features which create a healthy work environment and encourage teams to be productive. The Hypertext app offers a free version with limited usage. It also has a subscription version which costs $5.60 per person on a monthly basis.

