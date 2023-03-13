iPhone filled to the brim with memories? Know how to transfer photos from iPhone to laptop

Whether it is about special events or every day moments, iPhone cameras help to capture beautiful moments forever. However, the high-resolution pictures we take quickly fill up all the space on the handset, leaving us searching for ways to transfer them elsewhere. If you're wondering how to download photos from your iPhone to your computer to free up space, this guide will provide you with detailed instructions. Whether you're using a Mac or a Windows laptop, we've got you covered when it comes to transferring photos from your iPhone.

How to transfer photos from iPhone to Windows laptop

To begin, ensure your iPhone is turned on and unlocked as your Windows laptop won't be able to detect it if it's locked. Also, you need to connect your iPhone to a PC with a USB cable that can transfer files.

Next, open the Photos app by selecting the Start button on your laptop and then choose Photos.

Select the Import option and then click on 'From a USB device', follow the prompts to import your desired items, and choose a storage location.

Be patient while the detection and transfer process takes place.

If you don't have a USB-C cable then you can upload photos on iCloud and open your iCloud ID on your laptop.