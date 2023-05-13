iPhone locked, but you want to watch YouTube for free? Just do this

When using YouTube on your iPhone, you may experience the annoyance of the audio and video cutting out immediately when you lock your device or switch apps. This can be particularly frustrating for those who rely on YouTube for music, long interviews, or guided workouts. Listening to YouTube audio in the background on an iPhone usually requires a YouTube Premium subscription.

However, YouTube offers a feature in its video app that allows you to play music in the background, but it comes with a catch: you need to be a YouTube Premium subscriber to access this feature. Alternatively, you can use the YouTube Music app, but once again, a subscription is required. Unfortunately, the cost of YouTube Premium is $11.99 ( ₹989) per month.

However, if your sole purpose is to listen to YouTube-hosted audio content like podcasts, music, or lectures while your iPhone is locked and in your pocket, there is a way to do this without paying for a subscription.

So, how can you play YouTube in the background when your iPhone is locked? The workaround involves using Safari, Apple's popular browser. Yes, you heard that right! Apple Safari allows you to play videos even when your device is locked.

Instead of streaming the video through the mobile site, you will need to switch to the desktop version of YouTube. Switching between mobile and desktop versions of websites is now easier than ever, thanks to a built-in option that requires just a tap or two.

Now, let's address the software requirement. Although this feature has been around for a while, it is recommended that you update your iPhone's software to avoid any glitches.

To play YouTube videos in the background on iOS, follow these steps:

1. Open Safari on your iPhone and navigate to youtube.com.

2. Find the video you want to listen to.

3. Tap the menu button (represented by "aA") in Safari's address bar.

4. From the popup menu, select "Request Desktop Website."

5. Tap the play button to start listening to the video. Dismiss any pop-ups that prompt you to open the YouTube mobile app.

6. Lock your iPhone by pressing the side button.

7. Please note that the audio will pause when you lock your device. To resume playback, simply tap the play button in the Lock Screen playback controls widget.

And that's it! Now you can enjoy your favorite YouTube videos in the background without any interruptions. It's worth mentioning that you can use this workaround to play more YouTube videos in the background on your iOS device.