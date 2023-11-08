iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max

Diwali is fast approaching and many of you must have picked out your outfit for the day, and the places you want to visit. But to capture those moments with your friends and family, you also require a good camera phone and photography skills to match the occasion. For iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max users, that should not be a problem with a premium camera system and image processing engine. However, your photography skills will still determine whether the images are just average of Instagram-quality.

Luckily for you, in case you're not too confident in your skills, you can take a look at these iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max tips and tricks shared by professional photographers to boost your skills.

iPhone tips and tricks: How to click the perfect Diwali picture

Mohit Varu is a Mumbai-based photographer with 49.7K followers on his Instagram account. He has snapped pictures of celebrities such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, and husband Nick Jonas. He has the following advice for you:

1. Use Lighting to your best: Diwali is all about lighting, so make the most of it. Take advantage of the beautifully lit diyas, candles, and decorative lights, and play around with them by using them in the foreground or background to create silhouettes. These natural and artificial light sources can create a warm and festive atmosphere, which can further be enhanced with the in-camera tone filters. Avoid using the flash on your phone as it can be too harsh and may wash out the colors. Instead, rely on available light sources.

2. Shooting Portraits: Diwali is one of the most lit festivals, using the Portrait mode with the candles and lights in the background will create a beautiful bokeh effect.

3. Enable HDR (High Dynamic Range) mode to get the best pictures in a varying light environment, which will help capture details in both dark and bright areas.

4. You can also use Macro for close-up shots of intricate rangoli patterns, and decorations to highlight the beautiful details and colours.

Pro tip: Use RAW format as it contains more image data and gives you greater flexibility in post-processing.

Last but not least don't forget to play around with angles and lighting as the iPhone will give you the best results.

More iPhone photography tips for Diwali

Joshua Karthik is a professional photographer who has worked with Netflix. He has 49.5K followers on his Instagram account. Check his tips and tricks below, mainly for iPhone 15 Pro users.

1. There's an all-new way to shoot Portrait Mode photos on this phone: you don't have to switch to Portrait Mode! As long as there's a person, a cat, or a dog in the frame, the iPhone adds depth information to the photo, allowing you to switch on Portrait Mode after the shot is taken. This alone has upped my portrait game by leagues in the time I've used the phone.

2. Night mode portraits: more color, sharper detail, and better nighttime portraits, enabled by the LiDAR scanner on the phone.

As always, the iPhone's camera systems are a tool in your hands, and it will all come down to what you make of it and what you make with it. The good news is that the technology used feels like magic because you don't have to worry about the technical aspects of this at all: just switch your camera app on, and you'll get the best performance I've ever seen on an iPhone for family, portraits and details.

So, remember these bits of advice and you are set for this Diwali.