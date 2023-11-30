iPhone users can now scan documents using Google Drive; Know how to use it

Google Drive has been making headlines recently due to the issue where some users found months of their storage data missing. While the company is working to restore users' data, it is also bringing new features and a whole new revamp to the app to improve user experience and personalization. With that said, Google Drive is bringing a new feature for iPhone users that lets them scan documents directly from the app with the new camera button. The feature was made available to Android users and now iPhone users can also take advantage of the feature. Check how to scan documents on Google Drive.

How to scan documents in Google Drive with iPhone

According to a BGR report, Google Drive has introduced a new Camera button to the app, which enables users to scan documents within the app. With the help of this feature, iPhone users can easily scan documents present in their Google's cloud storage. Check the steps below on how to scan documents:

Open the Google Drive app on your iPhone.

Then, tap on the “+” icon present in the right bottom corner of your iPhone.

Now, select “Scan” which will direct you to the iPhone camera.

Now, scan the document by placing it in front of the camera.

Click the picture of the document.

Then, it will be scanned and you can set the name of the document to save it in your Google Drive.

The Google Drive scan feature also enables users to make an edit to the scanned document such as crop, rotate or add a filter. Additionally, users will also be provided with options to save it as an image or PDF. While the new Google Drive feature may come in handy to several users, the iPhone already has its dedicated document scanner feature which users are currently utilizing to scan their documents. However, with Google Drive scanning features, users will be able to directly save the documents to the could storage.

The Google Drive scanning document feature will soon be made available to iPhone users.