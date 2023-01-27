Keep your data safe! Backup your iPhone data this way

Backup is an ideal way to keep your iPhone data safe in case it breaks, crashes or you simply wish to switch to a newer one. Check out our step-by-step guide to backup your iPhone data.

iPhones are some of the best and most premium smartphones that you can buy today. Equipped with flagship features, Apple's iPhone provides one of the best and most secure smartphone experiences that you can get. If you already own an iPhone, then you must've known that it is extremely important to keep your iPhone up to date with the latest software version. Apple periodically pushes out new updates for its devices to improve user experience with bug fixes, more refinement and new features.

However, the update process has one downside. Sometimes when you update, your iPhone gets interrupted in the process, causing you to lose all your data. This can be a disaster especially if you have precious photos or important work documents. Fortunately, Apple has provided a solution for this issue as it allows you to backup all your important data. If you replace your iPhone, you can use its backup to transfer your information to the new device.

To do this, Apple provides multiple ways. You can backup data via iCloud where you get 5GB of free space to store all your important documents and precious photos. If you run out of this storage space, you can upgrade to higher storage by paying a monthly subscription. You can backup via Mac or Windows PC too.

So, if you didn't know how to backup your important data, we've got your back. Check out our step-by-step guide here.

How to backup your iPhone data via iCloud Step 1: Go to iPhone Settings, tap your name at the top and tap on iCloud. Step 2: Tap on iCloud backup and turn it on. Step 3: To perform a manual backup, tap Back Up Now.

How to backup your iPhone data via Mac

1. Connect iPhone and your computer with a cable.

2. In the Finder sidebar on your Mac, select your iPhone.

4. Click General at the top and select “Back up all of the data on your iPhone to this Mac.”

5. To encrypt your backup data and protect it with a password, select “Encrypt local backup.” Click Back Up Now.

How to backup your iPhone data via Windows PC

1. Connect iPhone and your computer with a cable.

2. In the iTunes app on your PC, click the iPhone button near the top left of the iTunes window.

3. Click Summary and click Backup Now.

4. To encrypt your backups, select “Encrypt local backup,” type a password, then click Set Password.

5. To see the backups stored on your computer, choose Edit and then Preferences, then click Devices. Encrypted backups have a lock icon in the list of backups.