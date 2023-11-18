Keep your iPhone 15 data safe with One-Time verification codes; know how to do it quickly

We are living in times when we have multiple online accounts including emails, social media, financial and more. Therefore, online security has become extremely important. Two-factor authentication(2FA) has become a necessary technique to save your online data from unauthorized access. Thankfully, Apple's iPhone 15 offers a seamless way to generate and input one-time verification codes. So, if you have an iPhone 15, you will not have to worry much. Check out how to set up and manage automatic verification codes on your iPhone 15:

How to set up Automatic Verification Codes via QR Code?

1. If you have an additional device like a computer or iPad, access the account management section of the website or app where you wish to enable 2FA. Look for options to enable an authenticator app, which will present a QR code.

2. On your iPhone 15, use the camera to scan the QR code displayed on the other device. Once scanned, select your account for the website or app.

3. A verification code will appear below the User Name and Password fields on your iPhone 15. On the other device, enter this code to complete the setup.

How to Set up Automatic Verification Codes via Setup Key?

1. Sign in to the account management section of the website or app, and enable 2FA. Look for the option to manually enter a setup key, then copy the provided key.

2. On your iPhone 15, go to Settings > Passwords, and select the account for the website or app.

3. Tap ‘Set Up Verification Code,' then choose ‘Enter Setup Key. Paste the setup key in the designated field and tap OK.

4. Copy the verification code and paste it where directed on the website or app.

How to use Verification Codes on Websites or Apps:

1. When signing in, select the option to use an authenticator app.

2. If a suggestion doesn't appear, go to Settings > Passwords, select your account, tap the verification code, and copy it. Now, return to the website or app and paste the code.

How to automatically remove two-factor authentication?

Go to settings, navigate to Passwords, tap Password Options, and then choose automatically delete verification codes after using Autofill.

By following these steps, you can use the two-factor authentication process on your iPhone 15, and enhance the security of your online accounts.

