KKR vs RCB TATA IPL 2023 Live Score Today: Where to Stream Kolkata vs Bangalore IPL Match

Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in today’s TATA IPL 2023 match. Know where you can watch KKR vs RCB online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 06 2023, 14:44 IST
Know where to watch TATA IPL 2023 KKR vs RCB online. (AFP)
Know where to watch TATA IPL 2023 KKR vs RCB online. (AFP)

KKR vs RCB TATA IPL 2023 Live Score Today: Royal Challengers Bangalore, led by skipper Faf du Plessis, registered a comfortable 8-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in their last match. Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders fell to a 7-run defeat against Punjab Kings who won the match by DLS method as the weather played spoilsport.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore face each other in a thrilling encounter today, April 6. Know where you can watch KKR vs RCB live online.

TATA IPL 2023 KKR vs RCB Live: Time and Venue

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The KKR vs RCB match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

TATA IPL 2023 KKR vs RCB Live: Where to watch

The Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore match will be streamed live online along with the Live TV broadcast. To watch it on television, fans can switch to Star Sports Network channels which will be broadcasting the game. To watch live streaming online, users can go to the Jio Cinema app. The best part is that you don't have to pay for the subscription of the app as it will be streaming for free in India.

KKR vs RCB: Squad Comparison

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Squad: Nitish Rana (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, Narayan Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Weise, Kulwant Khejrolia, Mandeep Singh, Litton Das, Jason Roy.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Squad: Faf Du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahemad, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, David Willey, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Micheal Bracewell.

