Krafton releases BGMI 2.9 update, introducing exciting features and collaborations

In a much-anticipated move, Krafton, the developer behind Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), has rolled out the latest BGMI 2.9 update for Android and iOS users. Following the introduction of the BGMI 2.8 update, which showcased the exhilarating Zombies Edge mode back in October 2023, players nationwide have eagerly awaited the next instalment. Despite initial reports suggesting a delay in the release of the BGMI 2.9 update, the company has now made it available to the gaming community in India. Packed with fresh features, the update introduces the Frozen Kingdom mode, Play Pure, and exciting collaborations with Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, among other noteworthy changes.

BGMI 2.9 Update: What's In Store

Players now have the option to choose between the Low Resource Pack and the HD Resource Pack based on their preferences. The official product page on the Google Play Store highlights the promise of permanent rewards for completing missions in Erangel, offering an enticing incentive for players.

The Themed Mode is set to immerse users in a "snowy extravaganza," while Christmas updates bring festive additions like reindeer and other delightful gifts. Additionally, BGMI enthusiasts can unlock Ranveer-themed rewards within the new update. Krafton has also introduced the "Freaky Fiesta themed Royale Pass A3" and the X-Suit Carnival, adding a new layer of excitement to the gaming experience.

BGMI 2.9 Update: How to Download

For players eager to dive into the latest features, the download process is so simple:

1. Head to the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, depending on your device.

2. Type 'BGMI' or 'Battlegrounds Mobile India' in the search bar and locate the version developed by Krafton.

3. Tap 'Download' or 'Update' to install the BGMI 2.9 version.

4. Grant the required permissions and log in using your preferred social media account.

5. Download the necessary resource files, and you're ready to bang!

Players are advised to ensure a stable internet connection, and Android users with a minimum version of 4.3 and 1.5GB RAM can seamlessly enjoy the update. While the update is readily available on virtual storefronts, Android users interested in the 2.9 APK can conveniently download it from the official BGMI website.