Latest Waze update rolls out 6 new features to help drivers navigate safely, travel conveniently

Community-driven navigation app Waze has announced the rollout of 6 new features to help drivers navigate safely and responsibly. The platform was acquired by Google in 2013 and has been serving as an alternative to other navigation apps such as Google Maps and Apple Maps. Taking on these big giants takes some effort and the platform keeps on getting more and more features. Now, the latest Waze update has rolled out 6 new features that are aimed at making trips safer and more comfortable.

Waze rolls out 6 features: All about them

In a blog post, Google announced that the new Waze features can help drivers navigate the roads, find parking, be vigilant of speed limits and more.

1. Better roundabout navigation

Waze has introduced a better way to navigate through tricky roundabouts so that you don't miss the turn. Taking the aid of local community members, Waze will now direct you better to the lane you have to go and which exit to take. This feature is being rolled out to Android users this month, with iOS rollout expected later this year.

2. Keep first responders safe

With the update, Waze will now alert you when a first responder is on your route or approaching you, so that you can give way without creating chaos. It will also alert if an ambulance is stopped on your route, so that you can navigate easily, keeping you and the first responders safe. This feature is available now to drivers in the US, Canada, Mexico and France on Android and iOS, with more countries coming soon.

3. Speed limit alerts

Waze is also introducing speed limit reminders that will alert drivers when a speed limit is decreasing on their route. Waze says this feature is being rolled out to Android users this month, with iOS rollout expected later this year, and it will give drivers more time to slow down and adjust their speed concerning driving conditions.

4. Road condition details

Courtesy of the community-driven approach of Waze, the app already lets drivers know about details like potholes, railroad crossings and bad weather. Now, it will soon issue alerts about speed bumps, sharp turns, curves and toll booths. This feature is being rolled out globally on Android and iOS devices.

5. Parking spots

Run into problems while trying to find a good parking spot? Waze now has your back. It is partnering with Flash to provide information about parking garages. Drivers will now be able to know if a spot has wheelchair accessibility, EV charging stations and even valet options. If a suitable spot is found, you can reserve the spot right away from within the Waze app. Google says new parking information starts rolling out in the coming weeks on Android and iOS for over 30,000 parking garages across the U.S. and Canada including major cities like New York, Chicago and Montreal.

6. More route information

Traverse a route regularly? Waze is making it easier to see information about your preferred routes, even if it isn't the fastest option to your destination. It will show live traffic updates and delays on usual routes, which you can compare to your preferred route and choose the one that's right for you. This feature is being rolled out this month globally on Android and iOS.

