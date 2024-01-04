Learn a new language with Character.ai, a fun AI chatbot creator! Know how

AI chatbots such as Google Bard and ChatGPT can be used as resource hubs as well as to generate content. However, did you know that there is another one that offers endless hours of fun? This AI chatbot, called Character.ai, enables you to have conversations with Elon Musk about how he plans Mars missions or have a conversation with Superman about his Kryptonite weakness! Character.ai is a chatbot platform that lets you speak with digital versions of famous personalities, whether real or fictional and to converse with them freely with open-ended conversations. One of the more interesting features of this AI chatbot is that you can use it to even learn a new language! Here's how.

How to use Character.ai to learn a new language

Learning a new language is no small feat. However, it can be made simple with the help of Character.ai. To learn a new language, you simply need to create a bilingual character, one that speaks your language, as well as the one you wish to learn.

1. To create your own character, you need to go to the official website of Character.AI - https://beta.character.ai/.

2. Next, sign in to get an uninterrupted access to the platform. Log in if you already have an account.

3. In the navigation bar, click on the +Create option and then select Create a Character.

4. The Create a Character screen will now appear where you can create a character by assigning a name, and its greeting and setting the AI chatbot visibility.

5. Enter the desired character name, enter the greeting that will first appear on the screen, and choose who is allowed to talk to the AI chatbot. You can also go further ahead and select an avatar for the character.

6. While the AI character is ready at this stage, you can take one more step and assign attributes to the character. To do this, open the Character Settings and select the attributes. Select the ‘translation' attribute and choose the other language you wish to learn.

7. You'll also be presented with a set of options that can be tweaked, such as name, greeting, avatar, and short description. Set the options as per your preference.

8. That's it! Your AI character is now ready! You can start having conversations right away and try your language skills. You can even share the AI chatbot with your friends!

While numerous AI personalities are readily available for you to have a conversation with in Character.ai, you can also create them on your own! Be it a character from a book, a historical figure, a family pet, or even your desk plant, if you can dream it, you can create it.

