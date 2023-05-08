Home How To Love photography? Know how to use iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max 48MP camera

Love photography? Know how to use iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max 48MP camera

If you love capturing special moments in all their glory, one of the best camera phones you can have is iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Know here how to use its 48MP camera.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: May 08 2023, 17:47 IST
Know how to click special pictures using the 48MP camera of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. (HT Tech)
Know how to click special pictures using the 48MP camera of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. (HT Tech)

Almost everyone prefers images that capture the real you. That is without any colour boost or enhancements. So, if you are a photographer or simply love clicking images, Apple's latest iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max can help you to do the same. iPhones are known to offer amazing realistic images and the latest iPhone 14 Pro models are also equipped with the 48MP camera to offer you amazing performance. Notably, the iPhone maker has been providing a 12MP rear camera setup to its iPhones to capture best images like in iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and iPhone 13 lineup.

However, with the iPhone 14 Pro models, Apple rolled out a huge camera upgrade. However, using a 48MP camera is not that simple. Wondering why? By default, both the iPhone 14 Pro models will capture the images using only 12MP. And if you want to take shots in 48MP, you will have to first enable the Apple ProRaw. According to the information provided by Apple, "On iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max, you can use Camera to take photos in Apple ProRAW."

What is Apple ProRaw

Apple ProRAW combines the information of a standard RAW format along with iPhone image processing to offer additional creative control when you make adjustments to exposure, color, and white balance. Apple ProRAW is available on all cameras, including the front camera. Apple ProRAW isn't supported in Portrait mode.

How to set up Apple ProRAW

To set up Apple ProRAW on supported models, go to Settings, then click on Camera > Formats, then turn on Apple ProRAW. It can be noted that the Apple ProRAW photos retain more information about the images, resulting in larger file sizes.

How to take a photo with Apple ProRAW

Open Camera, then tap the Raw Off button to turn ProRAW on and then take your shot. As you shoot, you can toggle between the Raw On button and the Raw Off button to turn ProRAW on and off. To preserve your ProRAW setting, go to Settings > Camera > Preserve Settings, then turn on Apple ProRAW.

How to change Apple ProRAW resolution

Step 1:

On iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, you can capture ProRAW photos in 12 MP and 48 MP.
Step 2:

Go to Settings > Camera > Formats.
Step 3:

Turn on Apple ProRAW (green is on), tap ProRAW Resolution, then choose 12 MP or 48 MP.

First Published Date: 08 May, 17:46 IST
