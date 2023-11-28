Icon
Home How To Mastering iPhone screen time: A comprehensive guide on how to manage your digital habits

Learn how to strike the perfect balance between staying connected and taking intentional breaks for a healthier digital lifestyle, know all about how to use Apple iPhone screen time.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 28 2023, 20:10 IST
Unlock the secrets of iPhone Screen Time with our comprehensive guide! Learn how to take control of your digital habits and create a healthier relationship with your device.
Unlock the secrets of iPhone Screen Time with our comprehensive guide! Learn how to take control of your digital habits and create a healthier relationship with your device. (unsplash)

Discover the power of Screen Time on your Apple iPhone with step-by-step instructions on scheduling downtime, setting app limits, and controlling always-allowed apps and contacts. Learn how to strike the perfect balance between staying connected and taking intentional breaks for a healthier digital lifestyle, know all about how to use iPhone screen time. Screen Time on iPhone allows you to manage and control your device usage by scheduling downtime, setting app limits, and choosing which apps and contacts are always allowed. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to set up Apple iPhone Screen Time features:

1. Schedule Time Away from the Screen:

- Open Settings on your iPhone and select "Screen Time."

- Tap on "App & Website Activity" and ensure that "App & Website Activity" is turned on.

- Now, tap on "Downtime."

- You can either turn on Downtime until tomorrow or schedule it in advance.

- If scheduling, choose "Scheduled" and select "Every Day" or "Customize Days."

- Set the start and end times for your downtime.

- You'll receive a 5-minute reminder before downtime begins. You can ignore it or start downtime immediately.

- To disable the Downtime schedule, go back to the main Screen Time settings and turn off “Scheduled.”

2. Set Limits for App Use:

- In Screen Time settings, tap on "App Limits" and then "Add Limit."

- Select the app categories you want to limit or drill down to specific apps within a category.

- Tap "Next" at the top right and set the time limit allowed for the selected apps.

- For more flexibility, tap "Customize Days" to set specific time limits for each day.

- Once you've configured the limits, tap "Add" to apply them.

3. Choose Apps and Contacts to Allow at All Times:

- In Screen Time settings, navigate to "Always Allowed."

- Under "Allowed Apps," use the "+" or "-" buttons to add or remove apps from the list of allowed apps.

- For communication during downtime, tap "Contacts."

- If you had set Communication Limits, choose "Specific Contacts."

- Choose "From My Contacts" to allow communication with specific people or use "Add New Contact" to include new contacts.

This will ensure that even during scheduled downtime, you can access specified apps and communicate with selected contacts, providing flexibility in case of emergencies. By utilizing these iPhone Screen Time features, you can strike a balance between staying connected and taking breaks from your device, promoting a healthier digital lifestyle.

First Published Date: 28 Nov, 20:10 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

keep up with tech

