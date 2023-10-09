Icon
Mastering solo vs squad in BGMI: 5 essential tips for success

Mastering Solo vs. Squad mode in BGMI can be tough, but with these 5 essential tips, you will dominate the battleground.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 09 2023, 07:10 IST
5 pro tips to rule the BGMI battleground.
5 pro tips to rule the BGMI battleground.

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is all about epic battles, but what if you want to go it alone against squads of four? Whether you're looking for a challenge or hoping to sharpen your skills, playing Solo vs. Squad can be thrilling. Here are some tips to help you succeed:

1. Choose the Right Landing Spot:

Picking the right place to land is crucial. Avoid hot drops like Pochinki, Sosnovka Military Base, or Georgopol containers as they're packed with enemy teams. Instead, opt for quieter spots like Gatka, Mansion, School, or Farm. You will have a better chance of finding loot and surviving the initial chaos.

2. Stock Up on Supplies: 

To take on squads, you need plenty of supplies. Make sure you have enough ammo, healing items, and grenades. Having a good loot stash ensures you're well-prepared for multiple fights, and you won't have to worry about running out of resources mid-battle.

3. Choose Your Weapons Wisely:

Your choice of weapons can make or break a Solo vs. Squad game. Avoid snipers and DMRs for close-quarters combat. Instead, go for close-range weapons like the AKM or the DBS shotgun. For mid to long-range battles, the M416 is a reliable choice. Practice with these weapons to become a true marksman.

4. Engage in Winnable Fights: 

Don't rush into battles recklessly. Instead, hop into a vehicle and scout for ongoing fights. Assess the situation and join the fight when the time is right. Engaging in fights that you can win boosts your confidence. Avoid unnecessary fights early in the game when teams are usually well-prepared and can outnumber you.

5. Use Map Cover to Your Advantage: 

Maps like Erangel offer plenty of cover. Utilize these hiding spots strategically. Ambushing enemies from cover can lead to multiple knockdowns or finishes, giving you the upper hand.

In Solo vs. Squad mode, survival is key. Play smart, pick your battles wisely, and remember that practice makes perfect. With these tips, you will be well on your way to conquering the battlegrounds on your own.

First Published Date: 09 Oct, 07:10 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon