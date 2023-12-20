Icon
Home How To Microsoft Copilot now lets you create AI songs after integration with music creation tool Suno

Microsoft Copilot now lets you create AI songs after integration with music creation tool Suno

Microsoft Copilot now has a new extension after partnering with music creation tool Suno that gives it the capability to create AI songs. Check details here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 20 2023, 15:09 IST
Icon
Microsoft Copilot
Microsoft Copilot can now create AI songs with its Suno integration, a music creation tool. (Microsoft)
Microsoft Copilot
Microsoft Copilot can now create AI songs with its Suno integration, a music creation tool. (Microsoft)

Microsoft Copilot, the AI-powered chatbot, running on OpenAI's GPT infrastructure, now has another cool feature for the users. The tech giant has partnered with Suno, an AI music-creation platform, to allow Copilot the capability to compose AI songs with simple text prompts. This new extension adds multimodality to the AI chatbot, and now it can add music to its list of outputs. Users will now be able to go to Microsoft Edge to create personalized songs and tweak them according to their preferences. Let us take a closer look.

Microsoft Copilot gets AI songs via an extension

Announcing the feature in its Bing blog post, Microsoft stated, “We are excited to share that we have partnered with Suno, a leader in artificial intelligence-based music creation to bring their capabilities to Microsoft Copilot. Through this partnership, people will have at their fingertips the ability, regardless of musical background, to create fun, clever, and personalized songs with a simple prompt”. For the unaware, Suno is known for creating different kinds of songs including lyrics, instrumentals, and singing voices with simple prompts.

How to enable the Suno extension to create AI songs

Before users can create their own AI songs, they will have to enable the extension. It takes a few steps to do that, but the process is fairly simple. Let us take a look at them below.

1. Go to the Microsoft Edge browser. This feature is built into the browser so you will not be able to use it directly on the search engine.

2. Once the browser is launched, visit Copilot.Microsoft.com.

3. Once there, log into your Microsoft account. Make sure the account has Copilot enabled.

4. On the Copilot homepage, check on the right side. On the top, you will see two options — Recent activity and Plugins. This should be on the left side of your name at the extreme right.

5. Click on Plugins, and then scroll down to find Suno. There should be a toggle button next to it. Click on it to enable it.

That's it. Now you have enabled the Suno extension and added the capability to the Copilot to create AI songs. Once a song is created, you can also share it on social media platforms to share it with friends and family.

“We believe that this partnership will open new horizons for creativity and fun, making music creation accessible to everyone. This experience will begin rolling out to users starting today, ramping up in the coming weeks. We can't wait to see (and hear!) what you create,” the post added.

Prompts you can use to create songs

Writing prompts to create music can be difficult as it is different than asking an AI chatbot a question or prompting it to create an image. However, Microsoft claims that users do not need to know how to sing, play an instrument, or read music to create songs. You can check some of the prompts below to get started.

1. Create a pop song about adventures with your family

2. Write a song about dogs in the style of The Weeknd.

3. Create a trance song about the life of a working man from the perspective of his smartphone.

4. Generate a chorus that incorporates auto-tuned vocals for a melodic rap track.

5. Create a powerful guitar riff that sets the tone for a rock anthem.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any update from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Dec, 15:08 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

g635a2e6b289
Want to adopt healthy habits? Just check how Streaks app can help you effect a makeover
AI voice scam
Man defrauded of 45000 in AI voice scam; Know how to stay safe from fakes
WhatsApp
WhatsApp Channels gets automatic album feature for media organization; Know how it works
Fake_AI_image_2
How to identify deepfakes and other fake AI images? These tips will help you know the truth
navigate X communities
How to navigate X communities: Guidelines for admins, moderators, and members

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Fortnite
Latest Fortnite update brings changes to core gameplay elements; Check out what's new
Marvel's Wolverine
Hackers leak 1.6 terabytes of Insomniac's internal data; Spider-Man 3, Wolverine games’ info OUT
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Most anticipated video games of 2024: Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Tekken 8, Suicide Squad, and more, but no GTA 6
Activision Blizzard
Activision to pay about $50 mn to settle lawsuit that spurred takeover by Microsoft: report
Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard, California in pact to end workplace harassment suit
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon