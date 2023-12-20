Microsoft Copilot now lets you create AI songs after integration with music creation tool Suno

Microsoft Copilot, the AI-powered chatbot, running on OpenAI's GPT infrastructure, now has another cool feature for the users. The tech giant has partnered with Suno, an AI music-creation platform, to allow Copilot the capability to compose AI songs with simple text prompts. This new extension adds multimodality to the AI chatbot, and now it can add music to its list of outputs. Users will now be able to go to Microsoft Edge to create personalized songs and tweak them according to their preferences. Let us take a closer look.

Microsoft Copilot gets AI songs via an extension

Announcing the feature in its Bing blog post, Microsoft stated, “We are excited to share that we have partnered with Suno, a leader in artificial intelligence-based music creation to bring their capabilities to Microsoft Copilot. Through this partnership, people will have at their fingertips the ability, regardless of musical background, to create fun, clever, and personalized songs with a simple prompt”. For the unaware, Suno is known for creating different kinds of songs including lyrics, instrumentals, and singing voices with simple prompts.

How to enable the Suno extension to create AI songs

Before users can create their own AI songs, they will have to enable the extension. It takes a few steps to do that, but the process is fairly simple. Let us take a look at them below.

1. Go to the Microsoft Edge browser. This feature is built into the browser so you will not be able to use it directly on the search engine.

2. Once the browser is launched, visit Copilot.Microsoft.com.

3. Once there, log into your Microsoft account. Make sure the account has Copilot enabled.

4. On the Copilot homepage, check on the right side. On the top, you will see two options — Recent activity and Plugins. This should be on the left side of your name at the extreme right.

5. Click on Plugins, and then scroll down to find Suno. There should be a toggle button next to it. Click on it to enable it.

That's it. Now you have enabled the Suno extension and added the capability to the Copilot to create AI songs. Once a song is created, you can also share it on social media platforms to share it with friends and family.

“We believe that this partnership will open new horizons for creativity and fun, making music creation accessible to everyone. This experience will begin rolling out to users starting today, ramping up in the coming weeks. We can't wait to see (and hear!) what you create,” the post added.

Prompts you can use to create songs

Writing prompts to create music can be difficult as it is different than asking an AI chatbot a question or prompting it to create an image. However, Microsoft claims that users do not need to know how to sing, play an instrument, or read music to create songs. You can check some of the prompts below to get started.

1. Create a pop song about adventures with your family

2. Write a song about dogs in the style of The Weeknd.

3. Create a trance song about the life of a working man from the perspective of his smartphone.

4. Generate a chorus that incorporates auto-tuned vocals for a melodic rap track.

5. Create a powerful guitar riff that sets the tone for a rock anthem.

