Microsoft Surface Event: When and where to watch launch online

Microsoft Surface Event online: Microsoft has planned the launch of new Surface products for tomorrow! Know when and where to catch the Surface Event online.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Sep 20 2023, 12:54 IST
Microsoft Surface Event is around the corner, know what to expect.
Microsoft Surface Event is around the corner, know what to expect. (Microsoft )

Fans have been waiting for a long time for Microsoft to hold its Surface Event. A number of special products are expected to be launched. This year we may see a new generation of Surface laptops that may have artificial intelligence enhancements. Reportedly, the company has been making massive AI investments to offer the best services to users and to stay ahead of fierce rivals. There have been several rumours about the Microsoft launch event, but now in just a day, we'll get to know what Microsoft has been planning all this time. Are you excited about the upcoming Surface Event? In that case, know how, when and where to watch the Surface Event online.

Microsoft Surface Event: When to watch the launch of new Surface laptops

This year's Microsoft launch event is dubbed as a “special event” among the techies. The Surface event is scheduled for September 21, 2023, at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET. The Verge reports that this year, Microsoft will not be live-streaming the event. However, you can catch the recorded versions of the event online which will go live at 10:30 PM IST (India) and 1 PM EST.

Microsoft Surface Event: Where to Watch the launch event

If you want to watch “special” Surface Event, there are a few ways to do it:

  • You can watch the recorded version of the event online on Microsoft's Surface YouTube channel.
  • If it suits you better, you can also watch the recorded event through your web browser and simply head over to the Microsoft website.

What to expect at the Microsoft Surface Event

According to rumours, it is expected that there will be a new generation of Surface Laptop Studio as it was launched nearly two years ago. According to Tech Radar, Surface Laptop Studio 2 is rumoured to feature a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13800H processor coupled with 64GB of DDR5 SDRAM. People are also expecting Surface Pro 10 in two size versions 11-inch and 13-inch. We can also see Surface Laptop Go 3 at the launch event that may come with an Intel 12th-Gen Intel Core i5 processor and an increased 8GB of RAM. There are rumours that Microsoft may also launch its 2-in-1 version of Surface Go 4. Additionally, there might be some Surface accessories as well as new software updates along with AI integration.

Now in just a matter of hours, it will be confirmed what Microsoft has in store for this year's Surface event.

First Published Date: 20 Sep, 12:51 IST
