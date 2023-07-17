NATA 2023 Test 3 Result likely today! Check these 5 apps that can help you prepare for next time

The Council of Architecture conducted the 3rd NATA 2023 exam on July 9, and the results are set to be announced today, July 17, 2023, at 5 PM online on the official website - nata.in. NATA is a national-level aptitude test that serves as a gateway for admission to the five-year BArch degree course offered by numerous architectural institutions across India.The scores obtained in NATA are considered by admissions authorities of various Government, Govt. Aided & Unaided schools/colleges of Architecture.

The test assesses drawing and observation skills, sense of proportion, aesthetic sensitivity, and critical thinking ability. Check out the steps below in order to know your NATA 2023 Test 3 Result.

Steps to check NATA 2023 Test 3 Result:

1-Visit the official website: Go to nata.in, the official website for NATA.

2-Look for NATA Exam 3 Result: On the homepage, search for the link to access the NATA exam 3 results.

3-Enter Required Information: Click on the result link and enter the necessary details in the login window, such as your registration number and date of birth.

4-Submit and Check Your Result: After providing the required information, submit it to view your NATA 2023 Test 3 result.

5-Download the Scorecard: Once your result is displayed, download the scorecard from the website.

6-Save for Future Reference: It is essential to save the scorecard for future use, such as during the admission process. Now, check out the apps that can help, if you are thinking of preparing for the next time.

Make sure to follow the simple steps mentioned above to access your results and scorecard, which will play a crucial role in your pursuit of a career in architecture.

Clearing the NATA exam takes a lot of effort and time. These are some of the best apps to prepare for NATA exam:

Unacademy: It provides video lectures, live classes, study material, and practice tests designed to help students excel in their NATA exam. Unacademy delivers high-quality content to aid students in understanding the concepts and improving their drawing and reasoning skills required for NATA.

Made easy: It offers specific courses for NATA. Made Easy provides study material, test series, and practice questions that can be beneficial for NATA aspirants in enhancing their drawing and analytical abilities.

Embibe: It offers personalized study plans, mock tests, and detailed analysis of performance to identify areas of improvement for the students. Embibe's AI-driven approach helps students focus on weak areas and work on enhancing their strengths to perform better in the NATA exam.

BYJU'S: For NATA aspirants, BYJU's offers comprehensive courses that include video lectures, interactive lessons, and practice questions. BYJU'S learning methods focus on making complex topics easier to understand, which can be helpful for students preparing for the NATA exam.

Aakash: It provides classroom coaching, study material, and mock tests to help students prepare thoroughly for the NATA exam. Their experienced faculty can guide students in developing their drawing, creative thinking, and architectural aptitude skills.