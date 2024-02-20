 No time to read books? iPhone app Blinkist will explain them in just 15 minutes! | How-to
Want to read lots of books and gain knowledge, but do not have the time or even listen to podcasts? Well, you can do it now courtesy iPhone app Blinkist. It will summarize books and podcasts into just 15-minute lessons.

Know all about the iPhone app Blinkist which will enhance your knowledge in easy-to-manage, 15-minute bytes. (Blinkist)

Are you someone who has not developed the habit of reading books or simply cannot find the time to catch up? Worry not, because we have found just the perfect iPhone app that will help you gain knowledge in very manageable 15-minute bytes and this also includes podcasts. Meet Blinkist, a learning app that summarizes bestseller books in minutes and provides the key points of the entire book that the users can read or listen to based on their preferences. With the help of the Blinkist app, you can manage your busy schedule while also enhancing your knowledge.

What is the Blinkist app and how does it benefit users

The Blinkist app is a 15-minute learning app designed for iPhone and iPad devices. It enables users to understand books and podcasts in an audio or text format. The iPhone app consists of an entire library of books and podcasts from vast topics such as career, success, mindfulness, religion and spirituality, science, history, personal development, and much more. You will find thousands of best-selling non-fictional books which you can finish in just 15 minutes.

You can easily plug in your headphones and listen to books while commuting, walking, relaxing, etc, giving that extra time to increase your knowledge about various topics and to stay up-to-date. The emphasis on content is high and it guarantees to provide high quality information. Additionally, the app provides personalized recommendations for books and podcasts, which are based on what the users like and dislike. Users can also download the 15-minute audio of the book on their iPhone for offline listening as well.

For summarized podcasts, the Blinkist app provides Shortcasts which consist of exclusive collaborations with the original creator. The shortened version is also informative and claims to cover all the important information for the selected podcast. The iPhone app also encourages users to read or listen to the full version to gain in-depth knowledge of the topic.

