Oppenheimer OTT release date revealed! Know when, where to watch Oscar-winning film online

Oppenheimer OTT release: Christopher Noland and Cillian Murphy - the duo has been involved in several blockbuster films in the last couple of decades. Starting with 2005's Batman Begins, Nolan and Murphy have worked together to create magic on the big screen, mesmerizing audiences and earning big numbers at the box office on their way. The latest example of this successful collaboration is Oppenheimer, the highly-acclaimed and Oscar-winning film where Murphy finally plays the lead role in a Nolan film. After months of anticipation, the Oppenheimer OTT release date has been revealed. So, if you wish to watch Oppenheimer from the comfort of your home, know when and where to watch this Oscar-winning film online.

Oppenheimer OTT release: Plot, cast and more

Oppenheimer is an English-language biographical thriller film that is based on the 2005 biography of American theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who has been bestowed the title of the ‘father of the atomic bomb'. The film depicts his involvement in the Manhattan Project and the aftermath of developing the first atomic weapon. It is a gripping tale that promises to thrill viewers and keep them engaged on the edge of their seats.

Oppenheimer stars Cillian Murphy of the Peaky Blinders fame who plays J. Robert Oppenheimer. Apart from Murphy, the film has a stellar star cast including Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek and Kenneth Branagh.

The film was released in theatres on July 21, 2023, and has gone on to gross over $960 million worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing biographical film of all time and the third-highest-grossing film of 2023. The film recently bagged 7 Oscars at the Academy Awards, with Cillian Murphy winning Best Actor, Robert Downey Jr. winning Best Supporting Actor, Christopher Nolan winning Best Director, and Oppenheimer winning Best Picture, among other awards. After months of anticipation, Oppenheimer is set to make its OTT debut.

Oppenheimer OTT release: When, where to watch online

Good news! Oppenheimer will be available for streaming on JioCinema starting March 21. The online streaming platform has announced that the film will be made available for watching in two languages - English and Hindi.

So, if you wish to watch Oppenheimer from the comfort of your home, you can do so starting March 21, although you will require a subscription to the streaming service to watch it online.

