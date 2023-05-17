PBKS vs DC Dream11 prediction today: Check fantasy cricket IPL dream11 team, from playing 11 to player stats

PBKS vs DC Dream11 predictions: The 64th game of the 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals. After the unfortunate loss suffered by an exceptional bowling performance by PBKS on Saturday, this is now time for the revenge fixture. And while DC will be playing for their pride, Punjab will be playing for their qualification to the top 4. If you want to make a team that fetches you the highest points in your online fantasy cricket team, check out the detailed IPL dream11 team today below.

PBKS is sitting at the 8th position in the table but with 12 points they still have a chance to qualify for the knock-out stages. Their biggest strength has been strong bowling performance although the team has displayed inconsistent batting. On the other hand, DC has been the most inconsistent of all the teams in the league. However, in the late stage of the tournament, they have picked up form and will be looking to win their remaining games to end the season on a high.

PBKS vs DC Dream11 predictions: Time, venue and pitch report

The 64th game of the season between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will be played at HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala. The game will begin at 7:30 PM.

The HPCA Stadium has a batting-friendly pitch that offers even bounce which makes it ideal for stroke plays. Spinners will find some luck here as the pitch provides some turn as the game progresses. The game is likely going to be a high scorer and the team winning the toss is likely to opt for batting first.

PBKS vs DC Dream11 predictions: Probable playing 11

PBKS: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Sikandar Raza, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Sam Curran, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh.

DC: David Warner (C), Rilee Rossouw, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Praveen Dubey, Mitchell Marsh, Phil Salt (WK), Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma

PBKS vs DC Dream11 predictions: High-value players

PBKS: Shikhar Dhawan, Harpreet Brar and Rahul Chahar are likely to offer big returns in the game.

DC: David Warner, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav can be crucial for their team.