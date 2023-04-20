PBKS vs RCB TATA IPL 2023 Live: Where to Stream Punjab vs Bengaluru IPL Match Today Live Score

PBKS vs RCB TATA IPL 2023 Live Score Today: It has been a disappointing season so far for Royal Challengers Bangalore as they fell to an 8-run defeat against Chennai Super Kings in their last match. As a result, RCB occupies the 8th spot in the TATA IPL 2023 rankings. On the other hand, Punjab Kings won a thrilling encounter against Lucknow Super Giants in their last match and are now in the 6th spot.

Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore face each other in a thrilling encounter today, April 20. Know where you can watch PBKS vs RCB live online.

TATA IPL 2023 PBKS vs RCB Live: Time and Venue

The match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played at the Inderjit Singh Bindra Stadium, popularly known as the Mohali Stadium in Mohali, Punjab. The PBKS vs RCB match will begin at 7:30 PM IST today, April 20.

TATA IPL 2023 PBKS vs RCB Live: Where to watch

The Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore match will be streamed live online along with the Live TV broadcast. To watch it on television, fans can switch to Star Sports Network channels which will be broadcasting the game. To watch live streaming online, users can go to the Jio Cinema app. The best part is that you don't have to pay for the subscription of the app as it will be streaming for free in India.

PBKS vs RCB: Squad Comparison

Punjab Kings (PBKS) Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shahrukh Khan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Bowler, Baltej Singh, Atharva Taide, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Squad: Faf du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahemad, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, David Willey, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Micheal Bracewell.