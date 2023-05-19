PBKS vs RR Dream11 prediction today: Check fantasy cricket IPL dream11 team, from playing 11 to player stats

PBKS vs RR Dream11 predictions: The 66th game of the 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals. It is the final game of the season for both the teams and it is also the most crucial game they would play the entire season. Both the teams are trying to enter the knockout phase and winning this game is the only way they can stand a chance to do that. If you want to make a team that fetches you the highest points in your online fantasy cricket team, check out the detailed IPL dream11 team today below.

PBKS are in the eighth position in the league and while their net run rate is not very encouraging, they still are in contention for the top 4. After having a largely inconsistent season marked by flashes of great performance, they would want to win this game with a big margin to ensure their chances for the next stage of the game. On the other hand, RR has a better net run rate and will try to improve their chances to get to top 4 by winning this game.

PBKS vs RR Dream11 predictions: Time, venue and pitch report

The 66th game of the season between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals will be played at HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala. The game will begin at 7:30 PM.

The HPCA Stadium has a batting-friendly pitch that offers even bounce which makes it ideal for stroke plays. Spinners will find some luck here as the pitch provides some turn as the game progresses. The game is likely going to be a high scorer and the team winning the toss is likely to opt for batting first.

PBKS vs RR Dream11 predictions: Probable playing 11

PBKS: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Sikandar Raza, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Sam Curran, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh.

RR: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (C/WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Joe Root, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma.

PBKS vs RR Dream11 predictions: High-value players

PBKS: Shikhar Dhawan, Harpreet Brar and Rahul Chahar are likely to offer big returns in the game.

RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, and Yuzvendra Chahal can be the key players in this match.