    Home How To Quordle 389 answer for February 17: Don’t take it lightly! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

    Quordle 389 answer for February 17: Don’t take it lightly! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

    Quordle 389 answer for February 17: Today’s puzzle brings an interesting twist that can either be a good advantage or a confusing situation. Make it the former with these Quordle hints, clues and solutions.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 17 2023, 08:33 IST
    These top 5 Wordle alternatives are out of this world! Will keep you at it all day
    image caption
    1/5 Word Master: Like Wordle, this word puzzle too gives six attempts to guess a five-letter word and uses gray, yellow and green blocks as well in a similar way. However, there’s a slight tweak, it offers unlimited games in a day and you don't have to wait 24 hours to play the next one. It can be played on any web browser. (Google Play)
    image caption
    2/5 Hello Wordl: Hello Wordl, is another Wordle alternative which is quite similar to the previous one. It also gives six tries to guess a word and uses the colored blocks in the same way to track your progress. Unlike Wordle, you can play world all day long and can also change the number of letters in the word you're guessing. You can first choose a four-letter puzzle or use the in-game slider to go all the way up to an 11-letter puzzle. (Hello Wordl)
    image caption
    3/5 Lewdle: Lewdle is also a word puzzle that gives the similar attempt to solve a puzzle. However, it comes with a game's content advisory that reads, "Lewdle is a game about rude words. If you're likely to be offended by the use of profanity, vulgarity or obscenity, go play Wordle instead!" Like Wordle, Lewdle too has only one puzzle per day for players. (Lewdle)
    image caption
    4/5
    Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins. 
    5/5 Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins.  (Words With Friends)
    Quordle
    View all Images
    Quordle 389 answer for February 17: If you are stuck at a position where you need to guess the right word in the next attempt or lose the game, make use of these Quordle hints, clues and solutions. (Play Store)

    Quordle 389 answer for February 17: Quordle has decided to turn up the difficulty today. We are back to the tricky one's as the puzzle has again taken the repeated letter route. This means one or more words today contain letters which repeat themselves. For the new players, this is frustrating because after you have figured out four of the letters you do not know if it is a double letter or if you need to eliminate more letters. As a result, you end up wasting attempts and often lose the game and your streak with it. So, today, you should take the help of these Quordle hints and clues to navigate to victory. And if even they fall short, just check the solutions at the bottom.

    Quordle 389 hints for February 17

    Only one easy word today. There is one word made up of uncommon letters, which will be tricky to find since you also have to find letters for two other words with double letters. In all honesty, today's game is all about optimization and efficiency. You need to come up with a strategy that can help you find all the four words, which are so different, simultaneously.

    Quordle 389 clues for February 17

    1. Today's words begin with the letters C, F, M and T.

    2. The words end with the letters F, K, H and P. 

    3. Word 1 clue - a high, very steep area of rock, especially one next to the sea

    4. Word 2 clue - a thing, person, animal, or event that is extremely unusual or unlikely

    5. Word 3 clue - the part of your face that you use for eating and speaking

    6. Word 4 clue - soldiers on duty in a large group

    These are your clues for the day. Now go on and give the game your best effort. If you feel doubtful, then just scroll down for the solutions.

    Quordle 389 answer for February 17

    SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

    The four words in today's Quordle are:

    1. CLIFF

    2. FREAK

    3. MOUTH

    4. TROOP

    We hope you were able to figure out the last word in today's puzzle. Come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

    First Published Date: 17 Feb, 08:33 IST
    Tags:
