Quordle 389 answer for February 17: Don’t take it lightly! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 389 answer for February 17: Quordle has decided to turn up the difficulty today. We are back to the tricky one's as the puzzle has again taken the repeated letter route. This means one or more words today contain letters which repeat themselves. For the new players, this is frustrating because after you have figured out four of the letters you do not know if it is a double letter or if you need to eliminate more letters. As a result, you end up wasting attempts and often lose the game and your streak with it. So, today, you should take the help of these Quordle hints and clues to navigate to victory. And if even they fall short, just check the solutions at the bottom.

Quordle 389 hints for February 17

Only one easy word today. There is one word made up of uncommon letters, which will be tricky to find since you also have to find letters for two other words with double letters. In all honesty, today's game is all about optimization and efficiency. You need to come up with a strategy that can help you find all the four words, which are so different, simultaneously.

Quordle 389 clues for February 17

1. Today's words begin with the letters C, F, M and T.

2. The words end with the letters F, K, H and P.

3. Word 1 clue - a high, very steep area of rock, especially one next to the sea

4. Word 2 clue - a thing, person, animal, or event that is extremely unusual or unlikely

5. Word 3 clue - the part of your face that you use for eating and speaking

6. Word 4 clue - soldiers on duty in a large group

These are your clues for the day. Now go on and give the game your best effort. If you feel doubtful, then just scroll down for the solutions.

Quordle 389 answer for February 17

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. CLIFF

2. FREAK

3. MOUTH

4. TROOP

We hope you were able to figure out the last word in today's puzzle. Come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.