    Home How To Raangi OTT release: Know when, where to watch the Trisha Krishnan starrer online

    Raangi OTT release: Know when, where to watch the Trisha Krishnan starrer online

    Do not miss the Trisha Krishnan action thriller. Know when, where to watch Raangi OTT release.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 27 2023, 16:59 IST
    Raangi
    View all Images
    Know all about the Raangi OTT release. (Sun TV YouTube)

    Action-thriller genre fans in India are being treated to some really interesting fare. On January 25, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan hit the theaters and is expected to reach digital platforms within a couple of months. Farzi, which stars Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi, will also stream on Amazon Prime Videos starting February 10. But if you prefer regional cinema, then there is another option you should be taking a look at. Tamil-language action thriller Raangi is going to get its OTT release soon. Check details on when and where to watch the film.

    Raangi OTT release: Details

    Directed by M. Saravanan and produced by Allirajah Subaskaran under the banner of Lyca Productions, Raangi narrates the tale of an online channel reporter. One day, she finds out that there exists a fake Facebook account in her niece's name which is in contact with a terrorist who works in a Tunisian organization. Now she must find out the person behind this fake account and protect her niece at all costs.

    The film stars Trisha Krishnan, Anaswara Rajan, Bekzod Abdumalikov, Lizzie Antony, John Mahendran and others. The trailer of the film was posted on YouTube by Sun TV. It has received more than 2 million views, 40,000 likes and over 1,500 comments.

    The film released theatrically on December 30 and now it is all set to make its OTT release.

    Raangi OTT release: When to watch

    The action thriller will begin streaming starting January 29. So, you will be able to watch it from the comfort of your home from Sunday.

    Raangi OTT release: Where to watch

    Here's the fun part. There are two platforms which will be streaming the movie. You can either watch it on Netflix from January 29 onwards or you can watch it on SunNXT from January 30 onwards. Do make sure that you have a subscription to either platform before attempting to watch the film.

    First Published Date: 27 Jan, 16:59 IST
