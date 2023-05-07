Home How To RR vs SRH IPL 2023 Live Score Today: Watch Rajasthan vs Hyderabad Match Online; Know When, Where

RR vs SRH IPL 2023 Live Score Today: Watch Rajasthan vs Hyderabad Match Online; Know When, Where

RR vs SRH IPL 2023 Live: Watch the match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad online today. Here is how.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 07 2023, 15:57 IST
SRH
RR vs SRH IPL 2023: Know when, where and how to watch the match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. (PTI)
SRH
RR vs SRH IPL 2023: Know when, where and how to watch the match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. (PTI)

RR vs SRH IPL 2023 Live: Are you all excited for the 52nd IPL match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)? The match between RR and SRH will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur today, May 7, 2023. Which team are you supporting? Both the teams have been one time champions of the IPL title. Rajasthan Royals won the championship title in the year 2008, while the Sunrisers Hyderabad took the crown in 2016. This year, both the teams are trying their best to bring the championship title back.

As per the Points Table, RR is currently standing at the 4th spot while SRH is standing at the bottom that is at the 10th position. RR has played 10 matches out of which they have won 5. SRH has played only 9 matches, out of which they have lost 6 and won only 3. Also, both Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad have lost the last matches they have played against Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders respectively.

As both the teams will be trying to make this match count in their winning list, it will be an interesting fight to watch. You can enjoy watching the match live on television or on your smartphone. Here are the details you need to know about the RR vs SRH IPL 2023 match live.

RR vs SRH IPL 2023: When and where to watch

As already stated the match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The match will start at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday, May 7.

RR vs SRH IPL 2023: How to watch it Live on TV

You can watch the 52th IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad Live on TV as it will broadcast on Star Sports channels- Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

RR vs SRH IPL 2023: How to watch live streaming

The live streaming of the match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be available on Jio Cinema. In order to watch the match, you will have to install the app on your smartphone and then watch it live.

RR vs SRH IPL 2023: Teams

Rajasthan Royals Team: Sanju Samson (Captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Kunal Singh, Shimron Hetmyer, Donavon Ferreira, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, Asif K M, Adam Zampa, Joe Root, Trent Boult, Murugan Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Akash Vasisht, KC Cariappa, Obed Mccoy, Kuldip Yadav, and Abdul Basith.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team: Aiden Markram (Captain), Harry Brook, Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Vivrant Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Upendra Yadav, Heinrich Klaasen, Glenn Phillips, Samarth Vyas, Mayank Dagar, Sanvir Singh, Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhishek Sharma, T Natarajan, Adil Rashid, Kartik Tyagi, mran Malik, Akeal Hosein, Mayank Markande.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 07 May, 15:57 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone camera
iPhone has secret feature to capture fascinating light trails! Use it THIS way
iPhone Wifi
Can't find your iPhone Wi-Fi password? Check this iOS 16 trick out now
Apple iPhone
Is your iPhone battery health good or bad? Here is how to find out if you need to replace it
iPhone
Live to drive? Then switch on THIS mode on your iPhone now
iPhone 15
iPhone tricks: STOP taking screenshots the boring way- Take it this way instead

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

gta_4
GTA V PC Cheats: Top 10 GTA V PC cheat codes
Web_capture_20-5-2022_12853_pixabaycom_16530288545
Good news for iPhone users! Here are 10 iOS 17 features expected to be announced at WWDC
Nothing Phone
Nothing Phone 1 vs Phone 2: From price, chip, battery to camera, check what is expected
Microsoft Designer
Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
keep up with tech

Gaming

The new titles include WHAT THE CAR?, TMNT Splintered Fate, Disney SpellStruck, and Cityscapes: Sim Builder, all of which are only available on Apple Arcade.
What The Car?, TMNT Splintered Fate to Disney SpellStruck, Apple launches 20 new games for Apple Arcade
GTA V
GTA V Tips: How to make money to purchase vehicles, weapons, properties and more
Know the Xbox Game Pass wave 1 May 2023 games that you can soon play.
Xbox Game Pass Wave 1 May 2023 titles REVEALED; Redfall, Ravenlok and more
PS5
Sony casts doubt on PS5 momentum with disappointing outlook
Microsoft
Microsoft signs 10-yr deal with Spain's Nware after UK blocks Activision bid

    Trending News

    GTA V PC Cheats: Top 10 GTA V PC cheat codes
    gta_4
    Good news for iPhone users! Here are 10 iOS 17 features expected to be announced at WWDC
    Web_capture_20-5-2022_12853_pixabaycom_16530288545
    Nothing Phone 1 vs Phone 2: From price, chip, battery to camera, check what is expected
    Nothing Phone
    Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
    Microsoft Designer
    Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets