RR vs SRH IPL 2023 Live Score Today: Watch Rajasthan vs Hyderabad Match Online; Know When, Where

RR vs SRH IPL 2023 Live: Are you all excited for the 52nd IPL match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)? The match between RR and SRH will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur today, May 7, 2023. Which team are you supporting? Both the teams have been one time champions of the IPL title. Rajasthan Royals won the championship title in the year 2008, while the Sunrisers Hyderabad took the crown in 2016. This year, both the teams are trying their best to bring the championship title back.

As per the Points Table, RR is currently standing at the 4th spot while SRH is standing at the bottom that is at the 10th position. RR has played 10 matches out of which they have won 5. SRH has played only 9 matches, out of which they have lost 6 and won only 3. Also, both Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad have lost the last matches they have played against Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders respectively.

As both the teams will be trying to make this match count in their winning list, it will be an interesting fight to watch. You can enjoy watching the match live on television or on your smartphone. Here are the details you need to know about the RR vs SRH IPL 2023 match live.

RR vs SRH IPL 2023: When and where to watch

As already stated the match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The match will start at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday, May 7.

RR vs SRH IPL 2023: How to watch it Live on TV

You can watch the 52th IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad Live on TV as it will broadcast on Star Sports channels- Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

RR vs SRH IPL 2023: How to watch live streaming

The live streaming of the match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be available on Jio Cinema. In order to watch the match, you will have to install the app on your smartphone and then watch it live.

RR vs SRH IPL 2023: Teams

Rajasthan Royals Team: Sanju Samson (Captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Kunal Singh, Shimron Hetmyer, Donavon Ferreira, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, Asif K M, Adam Zampa, Joe Root, Trent Boult, Murugan Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Akash Vasisht, KC Cariappa, Obed Mccoy, Kuldip Yadav, and Abdul Basith.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team: Aiden Markram (Captain), Harry Brook, Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Vivrant Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Upendra Yadav, Heinrich Klaasen, Glenn Phillips, Samarth Vyas, Mayank Dagar, Sanvir Singh, Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhishek Sharma, T Natarajan, Adil Rashid, Kartik Tyagi, mran Malik, Akeal Hosein, Mayank Markande.