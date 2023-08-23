Struggling with productivity? Todoist app will empower you

Nowadays, we all try to balance our work, personal goals, life, and everything else in between. But in the sense of completing all tasks daily, we sometimes get overwhelmed and end up doing very little. Such scenarios indicate poor management of work and time in an individual. To make your life easy, we have found just the right tool for you to get your schedule on track. The Todoist app is an effective tool for people who are trying to manage multiple things at once. Let's check out what the app is about.

What is Todoist app?

The app is a digital to-do list app that enables users to list their tasks or projects in a check box manner along with a small description. This enables users to manage their work and personal life effectively. It not only lists tasks for the day, but also allows users to schedule weekly tasks, set reminders, and turn emails into tasks.

How to utilize Todoist features to increase productivity

List all your tasks be it personal or work every day and complete them accordingly.

Add deadlines for the tasks with reminders so you don't miss out on any important work.

You can manage bigger goals efficiently with the app's project organizer.

Add task description and comments to know what the task is about and how important it is.

You can also share your tasks and projects with colleagues for collaboration purposes.

You can add websites and emails to your task list.

The app also provides an insightful productivity report.

You can easily integrate the app with other tools such as Google Calendar, Dropbox or Google Drive files, and more

Todoist app is one of the most used apps due to its wide range of features and easy-to-use interface. However, you must know that productivity comes from within and first you need to develop a mindset to follow a routine or schedule to stay ahead of your tasks and commitments. Todoist app can help organize your days better and improve your productivity too.