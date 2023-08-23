Home How To Struggling with productivity? Todoist app will empower you

Struggling with productivity? Todoist app will empower you

Looking for ways to improve your productivity? The Todoist app can organize your day in a much better manner and will keep you on track thereafter too.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 23 2023, 14:41 IST
Know how to use the Todoist app to improve productivity.
Know how to use the Todoist app to improve productivity. (Todoist)
Know how to use the Todoist app to improve productivity.
Know how to use the Todoist app to improve productivity. (Todoist)

Nowadays, we all try to balance our work, personal goals, life, and everything else in between. But in the sense of completing all tasks daily, we sometimes get overwhelmed and end up doing very little. Such scenarios indicate poor management of work and time in an individual. To make your life easy, we have found just the right tool for you to get your schedule on track. The Todoist app is an effective tool for people who are trying to manage multiple things at once. Let's check out what the app is about.

What is Todoist app?

The app is a digital to-do list app that enables users to list their tasks or projects in a check box manner along with a small description. This enables users to manage their work and personal life effectively. It not only lists tasks for the day, but also allows users to schedule weekly tasks, set reminders, and turn emails into tasks.

How to utilize Todoist features to increase productivity

  • List all your tasks be it personal or work every day and complete them accordingly.
  • Add deadlines for the tasks with reminders so you don't miss out on any important work.
  • You can manage bigger goals efficiently with the app's project organizer.
  • Add task description and comments to know what the task is about and how important it is.
  • You can also share your tasks and projects with colleagues for collaboration purposes.
  • You can add websites and emails to your task list.
  • The app also provides an insightful productivity report.
  • You can easily integrate the app with other tools such as Google Calendar, Dropbox or Google Drive files, and more

Todoist app is one of the most used apps due to its wide range of features and easy-to-use interface. However, you must know that productivity comes from within and first you need to develop a mindset to follow a routine or schedule to stay ahead of your tasks and commitments. Todoist app can help organize your days better and improve your productivity too.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 Aug, 14:41 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
bgfdgf_1691331877942
Top 5 ChatGPT tricks to improve workplace productivity
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Microsoft Build
Microsoft Lawyer’s 10-Day Race to Save the Biggest Gaming Deal
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 21: Check out the top 5 features in OB41 update
Valorant
Valorant Champions 2023: Recent playoffs update
The Walking Dead: Destinies
The Walking Dead: Destinies coming soon on PC and consoles
Netflix
Netflix games on your TV, PC or Mac? Get set to be blown away by the big screen experience

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets