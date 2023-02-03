    Trending News

    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    S23_Series
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    WhatsApp
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Cola Phone
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    ChatGPT alternatives

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home How To Stuck with a crashing or unresponsive app on your iPhone? Try these fixes now

    Stuck with a crashing or unresponsive app on your iPhone? Try these fixes now

    Stuck on a crashing or unresponsive app on your iPhone? Apple provides a couple of fixes for it. Here’s what you can try.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 03 2023, 19:42 IST
    The latest iOS 16.3 update for iPhones will transform your experience
    image caption
    1/6 iOS 16.3 has some amazing new features including the Security Keys for Apple IDs. Apple has introduced the Security Keys feature, which allows you to strengthen the security of your account by requiring a physical security key as part of the two-factor authentication sign-in process.  ( HT Tech)
    iPhone
    2/6 Apple has introduced the Black Unity Wallpaper for iPhones to honour Black history and culture. (Pixabay)
    iPhone
    3/6 Advanced-Data Protection will be available globally with the iOS 16.3 update providing you a choice to activate end-to-end encryption for additional apps such as Notes, Photos, Message backups and more. (HT Tech)
    iPhone 12
    4/6 Apart from these, Apple has rolled out support for the recently launched 2nd Gen HomePod. Moreover, the update also fixes several bugs and issues such as the accidental, issue of the horizontal lines on the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the black wallpaper bug, and Siri issues in CarPlay have also been addressed. (Unsplash)
    iPhone
    5/6 Who is eligible to get the update? Anyone with an eligible iPhone. That means anyone with an iPhone 8 or later will be able to download the iOS 16.3 update. (Unsplash)
    iOS 16
    6/6 How to install the latest iOS 16 update: Just open Settings and tap General. Now go to the Software Update and check for the latest available update. (Unsplash)
    iPhone 12
    View all Images
    Fix an unresponsive app on your iPhone this way. (Unsplash)

    Equipped with flagship features, iPhones are one of the most premium smartphones which you can buy. Apple's ecosystem offers a secure user experience with transparency and control over the data you share with apps. Apple's App Store offers millions of apps at your disposal for any and all tasks. In comparison to the Google Play Store, the App Store is stricter in reviewing and uploading any application to its platform. Therefore, the chance of any app causing any data privacy issue on your iPhone becomes substantially less.

    However, some apps may crash on your iPhone without any reason. This isn't related to any cybersecurity issue but becomes a headache when you can't complete the task you've been wanting to do on that specific app. Thankfully, there are a number of ways this can be rectified. Although there isn't any direct way to force stop an app like Android, Apple provides solutions which can help the crashing or freezing app on your iPhone.

    1. Close and reopen the app

    If an app won't respond or seems frozen, you can close it, then open it again. This usually fixes any app that crashes or becomes unresponsive. To do this, swipe up from the bottom of the screen and pause in the middle of the screen. Swipe right or left to find the app that you want to close. Then, swipe up on the app's preview to close the app.

    2. Restart your iPhone

    The most common way is to restart your iPhone to fix the crashed app. Then open the app to see if it works as expected. Press and hold either volume button and the side button until the power-off slider appears. Drag the slider, then wait 30 seconds for your device to turn off. Press and hold the power button until you see the Apple logo.

    3. Update the app

    If an app becomes unresponsive, check if any updates are available for it on the App Store. open the App Store, tap your profile icon, then scroll down to see if updates are available.

    4. Delete and redownload app

    The last resort is to delete the app altogether and then redownload it though you should note that some in-built apps cannot be deleted from iPhone. Users should note that if you delete an app, you might lose data stored on the app.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 03 Feb, 19:42 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Gmail
    No internet? Use Gmail offline to send important mails; here's how
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Your iPhone can create, autofill and store all your passwords; this keychain will help
    iPhone gestures
    Top 5 iPhone gestures to impress friends and get the most out of your phone
    Apple Advanced Data Protection for iCloud
    Theft-proof! Keep your iPhone data secure with this important feature
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Sent a message by mistake on Apple iPhone? Here's how to unsend and edit it

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Review: Packs curved display and is a little pricey. But is the phone worth it?
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7 Review: As a convertible laptop, it breaks through all the negativity

    Trending Stories

    S23_Series
    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    WhatsApp
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    Cola Phone
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Microsoft
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    ChatGPT alternatives
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    PlayStation Plus
    PlayStation Plus February 2023 Games: Evil Dead, Destiny 2, more for FREE
    Samsung Galaxy S23
    Minecraft players, do you want to win a FREE Samsung Galaxy S23? Get it this way
    Sony PlayStation
    Sony Raises Outlook on Strong PlayStation 5 Momentum
    PSVR2
    Sony Slashes PlayStation VR2 Headset Output After Pre-Orders Disappoint
    The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games: The Elder Scrolls III, Divine Knockout, Onsen Master, more