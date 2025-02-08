Surajkund Mela 2025: Ticket booking, schedule, venue, timings, and key highlights

The 38th edition of the Surajkund International Crafts Mela will be held from February 7 to February 23, 2025, in Surajkund, Faridabad, Haryana. This annual event serves as a platform for artisans from across India and various international participants to showcase traditional craftsmanship, cultural expressions, and handcrafted products. The fair attracts a large number of visitors each year, offering an opportunity to explore handicrafts, textiles, folk performances, and regional cuisine.

Surajkund Mela 2025: Dates, Venue, and Timings

Dates: February 7 to February 23, 2025

Venue: Surajkund, Faridabad, Haryana

Timings: 10:30 AM – 8:30 PM daily

The fairgrounds will have over 1,000 stalls displaying handicrafts, textiles, and cultural artefacts from different regions of India. Each section of the mela will represent various states, allowing visitors to experience diverse artistic traditions in one place.

How to Book Surajkund Mela Tickets Online and Offline

For the first time, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has partnered with the event organisers to streamline ticket sales. Tickets can be purchased through multiple options:

Online: Available via the DMRC mobile app.

Metro Stations: Select Delhi Metro stations will have ticket counters.

On-site: Tickets will be sold at the venue gates.

Special Counters: Additional ticket booths will be set up at key entry points.

Visitors planning to attend on weekends are advised to book tickets in advance to avoid long queues.

Live Cultural Performances at Surajkund Mela 2025

The Chaupals, or open-air theatres, will host live performances throughout the mela. Folk artists, dance troupes, and musicians from across India will present various traditional art forms. The Main Chaupal will feature evening programs, including performances of Bhangra, Kathak, Odissi, and other regional dance forms. Puppet shows, storytelling sessions, and interactive folk presentations will also take place throughout the day.

The Surajkund Mela offers an opportunity to experience Indian craftsmanship, cultural diversity, and live performances, making it a must-visit event in 2025.