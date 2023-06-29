Home How To Surprise! THIS is what caused iPhone Crash Detection false alarm at fest; know how to switch it off

Surprise! THIS is what caused iPhone Crash Detection false alarm at fest; know how to switch it off

Apple iPhone Crash Detection false alarm was sent to 911 by a huge number of people at a music festival. It kept the police busy, but did you know what caused it? There were no car crashes to set them off.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 29 2023, 18:48 IST
iOS 17 in Photos: Phone, Messages, and more iPhone apps revamped
iOS 17
1/5 Messages - Messaging gets fun with iOS 17 as Apple brings Live Stickers made from Live Photos to a new Sticker Library in Messages! Furthermore, these stickers can be used in other areas of the system where Markup is available. Other features include a quick gesture to reply to a specific message, the ability to share your location directly in the chat, and the option to jump to the last message you read. (Apple)
image caption
2/5 Phone - In the Phone app, users now have the option to customize their call screen. They can choose different fonts, use Memoji, and more. This allows users to make their call screen unique and give a specific look to different contacts they call. The new Live Voicemail feature on iOS17 shows a live transcription of incoming calls for better screening as people speak. (Apple)
image caption
3/5 Journal app - The new Journal app allows users to easily write down their thoughts, ideas, and experiences in a digital journal. It provides a convenient way to keep track of important moments and memories. You can also add photos, map locations, and music links to journal entries. (Apple)
image caption
4/5 Standby feature - The new Standby feature converts your iPhone into a smart display with information like time and photos available at a glance when it is placed on a nightstand or desk. This feature helps conserve battery life by optimizing system performance when the device is not in active use. (Apple)
image caption
5/5 Other notable features - With iOS17, iPhone users will be able to leave a video message when they try to place a video call on FaceTime in case the receiver does not answer. Moreover, there are also enhanced privacy features in Safari, mental health features in Health, offline maps in Maps, collaborative playlists in Apple Music as well as other security and privacy updates. (Apple)
iPhone 14
View all Images
iPhone Crash Detection feature automatically calls emergency services. (Apple)

Smartphones today have several potentially life-saving features with emergency SOS at the forefront. It can save your life in dire situations by allowing you to call emergency services with just a couple of presses. While this feature can be essential in certain situations, it has also created trouble for police. In the most recent case reported by Devon and Cornwall Police in the UK, there was a huge surge in iPhone crash detection false alarms from people who were just dancing and not crashing in cars! It seems the Crash Detection feature isn't error-proof as it sent many false alarm 911 calls to authorities who responded by rushing to the scene. The location was a music festival where thousands of people had gathered to listen and dance along.

How iPhone Crash Detection False Alarm Was Sent

During the first day of the Bonaroo Music and art festival, several iPhone 14s belonging to concertgoers made 5x as many false 911 emergency calls than usual by accident, creating total chaos in the Tennessee county, according to a report by Nashville news station WKRN. Crash Detection essentially works by detecting G Forces. Notably, it can detect them up to 256 Gs, which is the impact caused by most severe car crashes.

While in the beginning it was suspected that the false calls were created due to people slamming against one another while dancing, but that looks extremely unlikely as this force does not match that of a car accident.

Now, it is suspected that the false alarm was triggered by the Call with Hold and Release function, which is a secondary method of calling emergency services. Why? Because, while dancing, if people are clutching their iPhones tightly in their hands, they may actually press these trigger points without being aware of it and send a false alarm.

In such situations, it becomes important to know how to manage this feature on your iPhone, especially if you're at parties or concerts. Here's how to manage Crash Detection alerts on your iPhone.

How to manage Crash Detection alerts on iPhone

Step 1: Go to your iPhone's Settings and scroll down to Emergency SOS.

Step 2: Next, find the Call with Hold and Release option. This feature calls emergency services by holding the side and either of the volume buttons for a couple of seconds.

Step 3: Tap on the toggle to turn Call with Hold and Release off. Do ensure to turn it on again after the concert ends as it is a life-saving feature.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 29 Jun, 18:47 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Want to play BGMI like a pro? These 5 tips and tricks will make sure you get the ‘chicken dinner’
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Create and share funny memes with cool photo cutout feature
iPhone
Turn your slow smartphone into a speed freak, just delete these apps
English_Language
6 effective tips to improve your English Language and apps that help
Sakshi_Kochhar
As Sakshi Kochhar turns youngest Indian pilot, here are 4 apps that can make you one too

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
keep up with tech

Gaming

5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive
Super Mario
Super Mario Bros. Wonder: Know all about it - Release date, gameplay, price, and more
Garena Free Fire redeem codes
Garena Free Fire OB41 Update advance server registrations: Read all about it here

    Trending News

    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets