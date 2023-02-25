    Trending News

    How To This Apple iPhone feature can help thieves steal your money! Here's how to stop them

    This Apple iPhone feature can help thieves steal your money! Here's how to stop them

    If a thief comes to know your iPhone's passcode, it can help him steal your data and money. Here is what you can do to stay safe.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 25 2023, 16:39 IST
    iPhone's passcode can help thieves steal your data and money. (Pixabay)
    iPhone's passcode can help thieves steal your data and money. (Pixabay)

    Apple iPhone users use the passcode feature on the device to help protect their data. But what if we tell you that the passcode can give thieves access to your data and money? Shocking right? According to a report published by The Wall Street Journal's Joanna Stern and Nicole Nguyen, there have been instances of thieves spying on the target's iPhone passcode before stealing the device to get access to their data.

    "The thieves are exploiting a simple vulnerability in the software design of over one billion iPhones active globally. It centers on the passcode, the short string of numbers that grants access to a device; and passwords, generally longer alphanumeric combinations that serve as the logins for different accounts," the report said.

    The report further explained that with only the iPhone and its passcode, an interloper can within seconds change the password associated with the iPhone owner's Apple ID. This would lock the victim out of their account, which includes anything stored in iCloud. "The thief can also often loot the phone's financial apps since the passcode can unlock access to all the device's stored passwords," it said.

    Responding to the report, an Apple's spokesperson quoted by The Wall Street Journal said, "Security researchers agree that the iPhone is the most secure consumer mobile device, and we work tirelessly every day to protect all our users from new and emerging threats.”

    “We sympathize with users who have had this experience and we take all attacks on our users very seriously, no matter how rare,” she said, adding that the company believes these crimes are uncommon because they require the theft of the device and the passcode. “We will continue to advance the protections to help keep user accounts secure.”

    Meanwhile, in order to stay safe and protected iPhone users are advised to keep an alphanumeric passcode instead of keeping a digit only passcode. To further strengthen the security, users can also use Face ID or Touch ID to unlock their devices, especially when they are in public places.

    First Published Date: 25 Feb, 16:39 IST
