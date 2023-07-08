Threads notifications a pain? Kill them off this way

As soon as Twitter's rival Instagram-backed Threads app launched, users rushed to download it to try their hands at it. After all, the buzz around this new Twitter-like app had already sparked immense excitement. Plus, Threads' easy login trick via Instagram account without having to provide personal details separately worked well to lure users.

Result? Threads app has garnered more than 80 million downloads within three days of its launch, Search Engine Journal revealed. However, it also resulted in the overflow of information on the platform in a short span of time as everyone, from influencers and celebrities to all those who were curious about it, jumped on the Threads bandwagon.

And now, they are facing the consequences. This overflow of information is causing problems for many. Just like any other app, Threads also has push alert notifications. Whether someone started following you or your post received likes or mentions -- the app will inform you via notifications. This has become quite overwhelming for many. So, if you want to escape these Threads notifications, there is a solution available. You can manage notifications in just a few steps. In fact, you can even customize what kind of notification you would like to receive. That's all hidden in the settings and it will play the role of a saviour when you don't want to be deluged by a constant stream of notifications. If you are wondering how to turn off Threads notifications, then just follow this step-by-step guide.

How to turn off Threads notification

Step 1: Open the Threads app and go to your profile page.

Step 2: Here, click on the Menu button at the top-right corner.

Step 3: Go to the Notifications option.

Step 4: Now, you can tap Pause all notifications for a particular time from 15 minutes, 1 hour, 2 hours, 4 hours to 8 hours.

Threads personalized notification settings

You can also make customized notification setting changes in Threads and replies with everyone, people you follow or turn it off completely. While under the Following and Followers option, you can turn off notifications for new followers, accepted follow requests, account suggestions, and more.