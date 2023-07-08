Home How To Threads notifications a pain? Kill them off this way

Threads notifications a pain? Kill them off this way

If you are getting constant notifications about each and every happening on the Threads app, then this simple settings change will stop them. Here is how to turn off Threads notifications.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 08 2023, 20:30 IST
5 Tech Titans who reacted to Twitter-killer Threads - Jack Dorsey to Elon Musk, check it out
image caption
1/7 On their part, Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram, posted this note on the Threads app, “Here we go. We have lots of work to do, but we’re looking to build an open, civil place for people to have conversations.” (REUTERS)
Mark Zuckerberg
2/7 At the same time, Meta Platforms CEO, Mark Zuckerberg said, "Our vision is to take the best parts of Instagram and create a new experience for text, ideas, and discussing what's on your mind.” (AP)
Elon Musk
3/7 Elon Musk - While Musk did not directly talk about the Threads app, the Twitter chief took a dig at Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s comment about how Twitter runs, saying, “It is infinitely preferable to be attacked by strangers on Twitter than indulge in the false happiness of hide-the-pain Instagram.” Musk also responded to a meme with a laughing emoji on Twitter which showed a keyboard with copy-and-paste buttons, implying that Threads was just a copycat of Twitter. (REUTERS)
Jack Dorsey
4/7 Jack Dorsey - The former Twitter CEO and current co-founder of Bluesky Social mocked the similar interface of several Twitter alternatives in a tweet. He wrote, “We wanted flying cars, instead we got 7 Twitter clones.” (REUTERS)
Bill Gates
5/7 Bill Gates - Announcing his arrival on the new microblogging platform, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates wrote on Threads, “I’m excited to jump into @threadsapp,” while also sharing a GIF of him jumping over a chair. (REUTERS)
image caption
6/7 Carl Pei - Nothing co-founder and CEO Carl Pei has also joined Threads. In his first post, he wrote, “I don’t know if Threads is going to make it or not, but at least it has closed the door for Bluesky.” (Bloomberg)
image caption
7/7 M.G. Siegler - In a tweet, M.G. Siegler, general partner at Google Ventures wrote about Threads, “Sort of strange that Instagram is about to launch Threads to try to eat Twitter just as Retro is starting to eat Instagram Stories…” (Google Ventures)
Threads
View all Images
You can turn off notifications on the Instagram-backed Threads app with a simple trick. (REUTERS)

As soon as Twitter's rival Instagram-backed Threads app launched, users rushed to download it to try their hands at it. After all, the buzz around this new Twitter-like app had already sparked immense excitement. Plus, Threads' easy login trick via Instagram account without having to provide personal details separately worked well to lure users.

Result? Threads app has garnered more than 80 million downloads within three days of its launch, Search Engine Journal revealed. However, it also resulted in the overflow of information on the platform in a short span of time as everyone, from influencers and celebrities to all those who were curious about it, jumped on the Threads bandwagon.

And now, they are facing the consequences. This overflow of information is causing problems for many. Just like any other app, Threads also has push alert notifications. Whether someone started following you or your post received likes or mentions -- the app will inform you via notifications. This has become quite overwhelming for many. So, if you want to escape these Threads notifications, there is a solution available. You can manage notifications in just a few steps. In fact, you can even customize what kind of notification you would like to receive. That's all hidden in the settings and it will play the role of a saviour when you don't want to be deluged by a constant stream of notifications. If you are wondering how to turn off Threads notifications, then just follow this step-by-step guide.

How to turn off Threads notification

Step 1: Open the Threads app and go to your profile page.

Step 2: Here, click on the Menu button at the top-right corner.

Step 3: Go to the Notifications option.

Step 4: Now, you can tap Pause all notifications for a particular time from 15 minutes, 1 hour, 2 hours, 4 hours to 8 hours.

Threads personalized notification settings

You can also make customized notification setting changes in Threads and replies with everyone, people you follow or turn it off completely. While under the Following and Followers option, you can turn off notifications for new followers, accepted follow requests, account suggestions, and more.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 08 Jul, 20:29 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Threads
Threads notifications a pain? Kill them off this way
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: 5 smart ways to stop people from snooping on your smartphone
iOS 16
iOS 16 tips and tricks: Boost your productivity, know how to schedule emails on iPhones
iOS 16.5
i-Order! Change iPhone notifications view in a jiffy with this iOS 16 trick
iPhone
This hidden iPhone feature can unlock its full potential! Here is how to do it

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA V
GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass for free!
BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets