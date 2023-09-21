Top BGMI loot places in Erangel map; know the upcoming mystery collaboration too

Battlegrounds Mobile India is one of the best realistic virtual games that gives players the experience of how an actual battleground works. Gamers get to know about the best weapons, covers, equipment, gear, and more that they can use to their advantage. BGMI game gives players a chance to collect supplies and safety equipment such as helmets and vests, making the game more entertaining and thrilling to boot.

Some recent reports are hinting that BGMI may come up with a new game collaboration that may be quite an exciting prospect for the players. BGMI through their official Instagram account released a small teaser that indicated they would be partnering with the Indian cricket team. One player was shown, but the face was not revealed. However, fans believe that the person in the video is Hardik Pandya. The post said that they will soon announce what's coming ahead in the game. Till then know which are the best BGMI loot spots available in the Erangle map.

Top loot locations in Erangel map

The Erangel map in BGMI is one of the most preferred maps among players. Therefore, players must know from where they can get best as well as enough supplies to support them all through the entire game. Here are the best locations: