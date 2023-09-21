Top BGMI loot places in Erangel map; know the upcoming mystery collaboration too
BGMI tips: Struggling to get enough supplies? Know the top loot location in the Erangel map that will keep your backpack full. Also, know the mystery collaboration opportunity coming your way
Battlegrounds Mobile India is one of the best realistic virtual games that gives players the experience of how an actual battleground works. Gamers get to know about the best weapons, covers, equipment, gear, and more that they can use to their advantage. BGMI game gives players a chance to collect supplies and safety equipment such as helmets and vests, making the game more entertaining and thrilling to boot.
Some recent reports are hinting that BGMI may come up with a new game collaboration that may be quite an exciting prospect for the players. BGMI through their official Instagram account released a small teaser that indicated they would be partnering with the Indian cricket team. One player was shown, but the face was not revealed. However, fans believe that the person in the video is Hardik Pandya. The post said that they will soon announce what's coming ahead in the game. Till then know which are the best BGMI loot spots available in the Erangle map.
Top loot locations in Erangel map
The Erangel map in BGMI is one of the most preferred maps among players. Therefore, players must know from where they can get best as well as enough supplies to support them all through the entire game. Here are the best locations:
- Lipovka: It is one of the underrated places that has the maximum supplies in small houses. A player will not have to go anywhere if they loot the entire location. The location also provides vehicles most of the time.
- Mansion: We can say it is a risky place to land, but it has minimum loot houses with loads of supplies. You can also find top guns here such as AKM, M416, M24, and more. This place will also provide you with enough health supplies and ammo.
- Georgopol: It is a huge place with uncountable houses, a player does not have to loot the entire place as just 3 or 4 houses would be enough to stack your backpack. Also, this place is near to a bridge so if the zone falls in your location, you can plan for bridge camping.
- Yasnaya Polyana: This is also a massive loot location with an abundance of supplies. This location is filled with the best guns, safety gear, ammo, and more. Additionally, you can also find cars or bikes in this place.
Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71695259795306