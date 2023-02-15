UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Live Streaming 2023: When, Where to Watch Dortmund vs Chelsea

UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Live Streaming 2023: Football fans have waited a long time and now the Champions League is finally back after a break of more than three months. Group stages are all done and the competition is left with 16 teams which will now be facing each other in knockout rounds over home and away fixtures to determine the quarter finalists for this season. Last night, we saw two thrilling games in which Bayern Munich defeated PSG by 1 goal and AC Milan got the better of Tottenham Hotspur. Tonight, there is the Chelsea vs Dortmund game and the Club Brugge vs Benfica game. All the teams are so evenly matched that anyone can take victory. And if you're looking to catch these games live online, then check out where and when to watch them.

Borussia Dortmund will be hosting Chelsea in the first fixture at the Signal Iduna Park. The Germans are in red-hot form and have not lost a game in 8 matches. On the other hand, Chelsea have spent a huge amount of money in the January window and bought talented players like Mykhaylo Mudryk, Enzo Fernandez and Noni Madueke and have loaned Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix. However, their form has been poor of late and they would be looking to gain some much needed momentum in the Champions League.

The second fixture of the night will see Club Brugge take on Benfica. The Belgian club comes into the round of 16 as an underdog and will be looking to cause an upset against a recently depleted Benfica who will be without the services of their star player Enzo Fernandez.

UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Live Streaming 2023: When to watch

Both the games, Dortmund vs Chelsea and Club Brugge vs Benfica are scheduled for kick-off at 1:30 AM IST on February 16. The games will be played at Signal Iduna Park and Jan Breydel Stadium, respectively. This will be the first fixture of the round.

UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Live Streaming 2023: Where to watch on TV

Viewers who want to watch the games on Television, can watch both the matches on Sony Sports Network in India.

UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Live Streaming 2023: Where to watch online

Dortmund vs Chelsea and Club Brugge vs Benfica will be live streamed on SonyLIV. You will need a subscription to the platform in order to watch the games.