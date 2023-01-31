    Trending News

    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Home How To Veekam OTT release: Know when, where to watch the Dhyan Sreenivasan thriller online

    Veekam OTT release: Know when, where to watch the Dhyan Sreenivasan thriller online

    Do not miss the Dhyan Sreenivasan, Aju Varghese crime thriller. Know when, where to watch the Veekam OTT release.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 31 2023, 19:44 IST
    Veekam
    Know all about the Veekam OTT release. (Magic Frames YouTube)
    Veekam
    Know all about the Veekam OTT release. (Magic Frames YouTube)

    If you are tired of watching the same old masala movies and constantly looking towards Hollywood to find interesting stories, then we have some exciting news for you. Indian films have been bringing out some brilliant gems these days and leveraged by the streaming platforms, they have gained popularity as well. From Sacred Games and Mirzapur to The White Tiger to Night Drive, they have all opened doors to offbeat, but intriguing, genres for public to consume. And now, adding to that list is Veekam, a Malayalam-language crime thriller. This Dhyan Sreenivasan film will keep you hooked right till the end. Know when, where to watch Veekam OTT release online.

    Veekam OTT release: Details

    Produced By Sheelu Abraham & Abraham Mathew, Veekam didn't really make much noise among the mainstream movie goers, but the film packs a punch for the thriller fans. The film is an investigative mystery revolving around three forensic surgeons who have created a bad reputation for the department. But all of a sudden, they find themselves in the middle of a heinous murder and they must conduct the autopsy to find clues to the murderer. But with so much at stake, will they be able to deliver or will they find themselves getting entangled in traps set by the killer? To know the answers to these questions, you will have to watch the film.

    The movie stars Dhyan Sreenivasan, Aju Varghese, Sheelu Abraham, Dinesh Prabhakar, Dain Davis among others. The film has been directed by Sagar. The trailer of the film was posted on YouTube by Magic Frames and it has received over 1.4 million views, 6,300 likes and more than 350 comments.

    The film made its theatrical debut on December 9, 2022 and opened to mixed reactions from critics. After almost two months, the film is ready for its digital release.

    Veekam OTT release: When to watch

    The crime thriller will be streaming starting February 3. So, you will be able to watch it from the comfort of your home from Friday onwards.

    Veekam OTT release: Where to watch

    The film will be making its digital debut on Zee5. You will need a subscription to the platform in order to watch the film.

    First Published Date: 31 Jan, 19:42 IST
