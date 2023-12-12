Icon
Want to experience new Google Gemini AI features? Know how you can use it on Bard, Pixel 8 Pro

Google Gemini AI was rolled out recently that has multiple advanced features. Know how you can use it on Bard and Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphone.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 12 2023, 10:06 IST
Know how you can use Google Gemini AI on Bard and Google Pixel 8 Pro. (Google)
Know how you can use Google Gemini AI on Bard and Google Pixel 8 Pro. (Google)

Google has taken its biggest step of the year in terms of introducing top-notch AI features with the introduction of Gemini AI. Google launched three Large Language Models as part of the Google Gemini AI which includes 3 things - Gemini Ultra, Gemini Pro and Gemini Nano. While the Ultra version of Google AI feature is the smartest of all, the Pro version is being used in the generative AI tool Bard and the Nano version is being used in the Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphone. These advancements in Gemini AI features are said to bring improved learning, reasoning and understanding to its users.

If you also want to explore Google Gemini AI features then you can use them on Bard and the newly launched Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphone. Know how to use Gemini AI below:

How to use Google Gemini Nano on Google Pixel 8 Pro

The Google Pixel 8 Pro is powered by the lowest version of Gemini called Nano. There are two new AI features that have been integrated into the smartphone with Gemini Nano. The two new features are Smart Reply in Gboard and Summarize in the Recorder app. The smart reply has been made available in WhatsApp for users to test the feature. If you also want to explore the feature then follow the below steps:

1. On your Google Pixel 8 Pro, open WhatsApp.

2. Then open Settings on the App.

3. Open Developers Options.

4. Now, go to AiCore Settings.

5. Simply enable Aicore Persistent to activate the smart reply feature.

Also read: Google Pixel 8 Pro gets Gemini Nano AI update: Here are the benefits you will get now

This new feature in Pixel 8 Pro will enable users to generate relevant and responses so the users will not have to type the text manually. As of now, the feature is available to limited users in the US region, however, it soon be made available to other regions as well.

Now, the next Nano feature of Pixel 8 Pro is the recorder app. This feature in the app will help users generate summaries of the full meeting while highlighting the key points of the entire discussion. To use this feature, users simply need to open the recorder app on the phone and start recording. Then after the recording is done, you can tap on the summary button for Nano to generate the summarized version of the meeting.

Note that these features are in the early stages and Google is working on expanding and improving the features of Gemini Nano for users to get an advanced experience.

How to use Google Gemini Pro in Bard

According to a Google report, the Gemini Pro version has already been integrated into Bard therefore, all the responses it generates are created by Gemini. However, with Gemini, Bard will become more smarter and advanced in terms of text generation and more other features.

To use Gemini in Bard, users simply need to create a Google account to get started. Bard has the ability to generate images, audio, and video including just text. Therefore, you can simply give prompts and the generative AI tool will give you advanced responses. Google is also planning to launch an advanced version of Bard with Gemini Ultra.

First Published Date: 12 Dec, 09:47 IST
